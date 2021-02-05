US deaths from coronavirus top 454,000

New infections in the United States have dropped 17 percent over the past week, but the daily death toll remains high. Public health officials have warned Americans to avoid large gatherings for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

US deaths from the coronavirus topped 454,000 Friday, even as cases declined nationwide amid a White House push for a more robust vaccine effort.

Troops to deploy to vaccination sites

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced several initiatives Friday aimed at accelerating mass inoculations against the coronavirus and expanding production of rapid coronavirus tests and surgical gloves, among other tools necessary to control the pathogen.

Most immediately, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy more than 1,000 troops to support vaccination sites. The first contingent of active-duty military personnel will arrive in California within the next 10 days, to begin operations around Feb. 15, said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House’s coronavirus response team.

’'The military’s critical role in supporting sites will help vaccinate thousands of people per day and ensure every American who wants a vaccine will receive one,’' Slavitt said during a Friday briefing.

President Biden has vowed to staff up 100 new sites in 30 days as he seeks to surpass his target of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days — a rate that modeling suggests will be insufficient to stay ahead of new variants of the virus.

As of Thursday, there were already 175 federally supported vaccination sites throughout the country, according to a FEMA leadership brief obtained by The Washington Post. Federal support includes the National Guard, whose services some states enlisted from the outset of the immunization campaign late last year.

In a bid to boost supply of the shots and of other critical equipment, the Biden administration also said Friday it was taking a series of steps under the Defense Production Act. The Korean War-era law has been a backbone of Biden’s pandemic-related promises. But its power, as well as its limits, are poorly understood, according to experts in government contracting.

The law includes a range of emergency powers to control distribution of products and compel companies to prioritize certain orders over others. Most important for the Biden administration’s long-term strategy is the authority it provides to issue loans and purchase agreements to expand industrial capacity.

In the short term, the Biden administration said, it was using the law to ensure Pfizer has access to equipment needed to scale up production of the vaccine it developed with German company BioNTech. Between that product and the one developed by Moderna, the federal government has deals in place for 400 million vaccine doses in the first half of the year — enough for 200 million people under the two-dose protocols.

The Biden administration is seeking another 100 million doses from each company, with the aim of securing the additional doses through the summer. While the administration has expressed confidence it will receive the supply, people knowledgeable about the negotiations said the company’s need for certain equipment is vital.

Earlier this week, the administration announced it was buying 8.5 million of the rapid tests from the Australian company Ellume. In addition to that purchase, the United States is investing in another six suppliers to ’'rapidly surge domestic testing capability,’' Manning said. The investments, he said, would help private-sector partners construct new plants and build new production lines, with the aim being resilience against disruptions to the supply chain.

The actions also extend to supply of personal protective equipment. Manning said the federal government would use the Defense Production Act to spur domestic manufacturing of surgical gloves, for which the country is currently almost entirely dependent on overseas suppliers.

Manning said the government would help build plants to make the raw materials needed for the gloves, as well as factories that would produce the gloves themselves. By year’s end, Manning said, the country would be able to produce more than a billion surgical gloves a month — enough to satisfy about half of all American health-care demands.

The administration, he said, was simultaneously exploring ways to expand production of N95 masks, which have been in short supply during some phases of the pandemic. The masks offer greater protection than surgical masks because they can filter airborne particles and tiny droplets.

TSA announces fines for violating mask mandate

The Transportation Security Administration is beefing up its enforcement of a federal mask mandate, announcing Friday that people who refuse to comply could face fines of more than $1,000.

The agency announced that it is recommending fines ranging from $250 for a first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. ’'Aggravating’' or ’'mitigating’' factors could result in higher penalties, the TSA said.

President Biden last month signed an executive order requiring that travelers wear face masks when in airports, at bus, ferry, and rail stations, and when flying commercially or riding buses and trains. The order went into effect Feb. 2 and will stay in place until May 11.

While the TSA strongly encouraged people to wear masks when going through airport security checkpoints, under the previous administration, the agency had no authority to sanction those who refused. Biden’s executive order changes that, giving the TSA and other agencies more tools to enforce the requirement.

Passengers can be asked to leave a station, be denied boarding, or asked to leave a train, ferry, bus, or airplane. Local agencies also can report scofflaws to TSA for further action.

The TSA issued the new directives Jan. 31. For ground transportation, passengers have to be told — when they buy tickets and again before departure — that scofflaws ’'may be subject to penalties under federal law.’'

Health experts say that wearing a mask is critical to stopping the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 26 million and killed at least 454,000 in the United States. However, the issue of whether people should wear masks became deeply politicized under the Trump administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which last year said it would not enforce mask violations, has said it will ensure compliance with the new mandate.

