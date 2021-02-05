The conspiracy theorists are a tougher sell than the liars

I am afraid that Ben Myers has it exactly wrong when he maintains that the term “conspiracy theories” is a euphemism for “lies” (”Start calling ‘conspiracy theories’ lies,” Letters, Feb. 2).

When someone tells a lie, it means that they are deliberately stating as true something they know to be false. This person’s motivations may well be wrong but at least they recognize evidence.

However, people who spout conspiracy theories overwhelmingly actually believe them. This is a much more difficult problem. Experience shows that it is exceedingly difficult to get them to change their minds.