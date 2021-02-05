He got his COVID shot — and he took a shot at prisoners who got one too

It’s not surprising that people of color were underrepresented as the vaccination site opened at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center (”At Roxbury site, few of color in line for vaccine,” Page A1, Feb. 3) The privileged have the freedom to go online and stay there as long as it takes, and then to travel for the shots.

It is surprising, and worrisome, that Harvey Wartosky, who is quoted in the article, doesn’t understand how lucky he is that he can assign a personal task to a young employee at his firm to get an appointment. Wartosky finds it “incomprehensible” that prisoners are being vaccinated before him, who he says are “costing me $25,000 a year.” I doubt his personal tax bite for a prisoner is $25,000, but more to the point, Wartosky probably has the means to stay fairly isolated in his life during the COVID-19 pandemic.