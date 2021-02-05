Many reasons vaccine rollout is bumpy — decentralization isn’t one of them

Although Robert Weisman reports that problems with COVID-19 vaccination are due to “decentralization, lack of coordination, and consumer confusion,” I do not see evidence for decentralization as a cause of problems (”Fragmented health care slows push to inoculate,” Page A1, Feb. 3). Rather, I point to poor decision-making by government leaders and unwillingness to use the preexisting vaccine infrastructure.

The Trump administration signed a contract with large pharmacy chains to vaccinate nursing homes instead of using nursing home staff and other local resources. But the big pharmacies haven’t been able to complete the job in a timely manner. West Virginia, meanwhile, which is the only state that opted for a local approach instead of using the large chains, finished the nursing home vaccinations weeks before any other state.