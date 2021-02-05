Many reasons vaccine rollout is bumpy — decentralization isn’t one of them

Although Robert Weisman reports that problems with COVID-19 vaccination are due to “decentralization, lack of coordination, and consumer confusion,” I do not see evidence for decentralization as a cause of problems (”Fragmented health care slows push to inoculate,” Page A1, Feb. 3). Rather, I point to poor decision-making by government leaders and unwillingness to use the preexisting vaccine infrastructure.
The Trump administration signed a contract with large pharmacy chains to vaccinate nursing homes instead of using nursing home staff and other local resources. But the big pharmacies haven’t been able to complete the job in a timely manner. West Virginia, meanwhile, which is the only state that opted for a local approach instead of using the large chains, finished the nursing home vaccinations weeks before any other state.
Alaska, which, because of its geography, is the antithesis of a highly centralized state, currently has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the United States.
In Massachusetts, Governor Baker decides which groups are eligible for vaccines, and he didn’t broaden eligibility until this week. Vaccines sat unused at pharmacies due to insufficient staffing to get them to nursing homes, and at hospitals because they didn’t have enough eligible vaccine recipients.
Countries like Israel and Britain are having more success because they are using their existing resources wisely instead of creating a whole new system.
Dr. Ghary Gappelberg
Wilmington