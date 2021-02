Even if inadvertently, the Globe did a brilliant job of placing articles on Page A2 of its Jan. 25 edition. The Associated Press article “GOP lawmakers eye looser gun laws in several states” offered a straightforward account of how a number of states want to expand gun laws, allowing concealed carry of firearms without a permit. Just below that piece was the brief item “Five people, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis.”

(Almost) enough said.