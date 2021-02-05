A party of zombies

“The most extreme and unelectable GOP politicians — outside red states and conservative-dominated districts — are driving the party’s ideological direction. They are supported and enabled by an equally conservative donor class, and there is zero evidence that a more moderate correction is in the offing.” The one point I underestimated in that analysis is the depth to which the modern Republican Party would sink.

Four years of Trumpism — and the noxious presidential campaign that preceded it — offered a distressing preview of what happened this week in the US House of Representatives. Faced with a choice to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green of her committee assignments, and take a stand against racism, anti-Semitism, and conspiracy-mongering, all but 11 House Republicans did as the party has done for years: they chose the path of cravenness and enabling radicalism, all in the pursuit of political expediency. On Thursday, Democrats prevailed and Greene was removed from all three committees by a vote of 230 to 199.

If a political party can’t condemn someone like Greene and her appalling beliefs, there is no limit to what they will accept.

Advertisement

It’s not as if Greene, a political neophyte elected in 2020, holds the powers of incumbency or represents a swing district. If she left office, a Republican would almost certainly win the next election for the seat. It’s hard to understand what benefit she provides the Republican Party. And unless you’re a QAnon acolyte or fellow conspiracy monger who supported the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, she’s deeply off-putting.

Consider some of the conspiracies Greene has endorsed: Jewish lasers started the 2018 California wildfires; 9/11 and several mass school shootings were faked to subvert the Second Amendment; Hillary Clinton drank the blood of children. As Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland emotionally described on the House floor Thursday afternoon, Greene posed in campaign ads with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle next to photos of Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, calling herself the three congresswomen’s “worst nightmare.” On Facebook, Greene “liked” a comment about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” than other methods of removing her from office. Last week, she criticized Republicans for accepting defeat “gracefully.” This is a woman who is unapologetically endorsing violence against the people she serves alongside.

Advertisement

Like the former president she reveres, Greene is incapable of introspection or accountability, instead blaming everyone but herself for her mistakes. “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true,” she said on the House floor on Thursday, in a speech that was supposed to be one of contrition but instead was just more narcissistic blather.

There is, however, one crucial difference between Donald Trump and Greene: He was the president. Greene’s been in Congress for a month. Trump at least had a scintilla of charisma — and he certainly had a following. There was, as cowardly as it might have been, a political rationale for Republicans to look the other way from Trump’s excesses. He clearly motivated Republican voters and he had the power to end political careers with one hostile tweet.

Greene has none of those qualities. To the extent she has followers, it’s the basket of deplorables — conspiracy mongers, QAnon followers, Trumpist dead-enders. She’s a toxic political presence within the GOP and potentially the poster child for Democratic attack ads. Casting her aside is a political slam dunk. And yet Republicans are so fearful of upsetting Greene’s deplorable fringe followers, that they are fine with giving her a pass. Over and over again during the Trump years, Republicans made the decision, en masse, to ignore Trump’s abuses. They are repeating the same cycle.

Advertisement

Truth be told, it’s something they were doing not just six years ago or six weeks ago, but decades ago. Go back to the late 1960s, when Richard Nixon initiated the “Southern Strategy” to openly play on the fears and grievances of white voters in the South and in Northern white, blue-collar communities in order to win their support. It continued with Ronald Reagan and his soliciting evangelical voters, George H.W. Bush, when he Willie Horten-ed Michael Dukakis, John McCain, when he selected Sarah Palin to be his running mate, and Mitt Romney, after he accepted the endorsement of Trump in 2016. When faced with the option to stand on principle or take the path of political expediency, Republicans have always bowed to ignobility. It’s what brought us Trump and it’s what is allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene to remain in Congress.

That cravenness represents the full evolution of the GOP into a party of zombies. Think about it: Zombies’ sole purpose is survival. They don’t have an ideology or a strategy. They devour other humans to survive.

Advertisement

This is what the Republican Party has become: an organization dedicated exclusively to the perpetuation of its own existence and willing to make any compromise necessary — no matter how abhorrent — to continue wielding political power. Enabling Greene is just the latest odious political compromise Republicans have made but if history — and science fiction movies have taught us anything — it won’t be the last.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.