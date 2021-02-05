You know how simple it can be to book a hotel room? Just sayin’

If I want to book a room at a hotel, I can call the hotel, go to the hotel’s website, go to the hotel chain’s website, or go to a booking site that covers thousands of hotels. In every case, I can see available rooms and make a reservation. I do not have to log in to see what’s available, and I only need to provide information after I select a specific hotel, type of room, and date. While the price may differ, regardless of how I book the room, the specific hotel will have a room reserved for me.

I don’t know why Massachusetts and other states didn’t model their system for scheduling vaccinations on hotel booking systems, or draw on one of the firms that has developed such a system.