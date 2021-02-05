You know how simple it can be to book a hotel room? Just sayin’

If I want to book a room at a hotel, I can call the hotel, go to the hotel’s website, go to the hotel chain’s website, or go to a booking site that covers thousands of hotels. In every case, I can see available rooms and make a reservation. I do not have to log in to see what’s available, and I only need to provide information after I select a specific hotel, type of room, and date. While the price may differ, regardless of how I book the room, the specific hotel will have a room reserved for me.
I don’t know why Massachusetts and other states didn’t model their system for scheduling vaccinations on hotel booking systems, or draw on one of the firms that has developed such a system.
Advertisement
I am over 75 and computer savvy. I attempted to use the state’s so-called system when it first went live. After 30 minutes of clicking on various sites, I realized that the process was a major failure. I will wait at least two weeks before I either hear or read that there is a working process, or hear from my primary care physician, before attempting to schedule an appointment. I will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash my hands frequently, etc., even after I finally get vaccinated.
Jonathan Casher
Newton