fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

You know how simple it can be to book a hotel room? Just sayin’

Updated February 5, 2021, 55 minutes ago
Pat Molan, 79, left, and her daughter Kathy Meagher wait for 15 minutes after Molan received the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that there were no immediate side effects at the Taunton Hannaford Supermarket on Feb. 1.
Pat Molan, 79, left, and her daughter Kathy Meagher wait for 15 minutes after Molan received the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure that there were no immediate side effects at the Taunton Hannaford Supermarket on Feb. 1.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

If I want to book a room at a hotel, I can call the hotel, go to the hotel’s website, go to the hotel chain’s website, or go to a booking site that covers thousands of hotels. In every case, I can see available rooms and make a reservation. I do not have to log in to see what’s available, and I only need to provide information after I select a specific hotel, type of room, and date. While the price may differ, regardless of how I book the room, the specific hotel will have a room reserved for me.

I don’t know why Massachusetts and other states didn’t model their system for scheduling vaccinations on hotel booking systems, or draw on one of the firms that has developed such a system.

Advertisement

I am over 75 and computer savvy. I attempted to use the state’s so-called system when it first went live. After 30 minutes of clicking on various sites, I realized that the process was a major failure. I will wait at least two weeks before I either hear or read that there is a working process, or hear from my primary care physician, before attempting to schedule an appointment. I will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash my hands frequently, etc., even after I finally get vaccinated.

Jonathan Casher

Newton

Boston Globe video