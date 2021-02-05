The Beijing Winter Olympics are just a year away. Here’s the outlook for the United States

The Yanks probably won’t finish among the top three, where Norway, Germany, and Canada figure to remain. But they’ll run significantly closer to their usual form. The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4, 2022, and end on Feb. 20, 2022.

Two-thirds of the medals should come from the ski disciplines, with a strong boost coming from the women’s cross-country team.

Asian misadventures have been the norm whenever Uncle Sam’s Winter Olympians have ventured to the far side of the Pacific. The Americans’ 23 medals in PyeongChang in 2018 were their fewest since the 1998 Games in Nagano. Expectations are considerably higher for Beijing next year, when the Americans should exceed 30 medals, as they did in both Vancouver (2010) and Salt Lake City (2002).

A sport-by-sport preview, with 2018 and projected 2022 medals in parentheses:

Alpine skiing (3/5): If double gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin stays healthy, the Americans should improve upon the three they won last time. Shiffrin can take both slaloms and perhaps the Super-G, and if she stays injury-free, Breezy Johnson can make the downhill podium.

The men, who were blanked in PyeongChang, will have chances with Ryan Cochran-Siegle in the speed races and Tommy Ford in the GS.

Biathlon (0/0): Although the skiing shooters still haven’t won an Olympic medal, they’ve made several world podiums over the last four years, two by Vermont native Susan Dunklee. The Americans will need a near-perfect day to end their six-decade drought, but Dunklee, Maine native Clare Egan, and Leif Nordgren all could make the top 10.

Bobsled (1/2): With Canadian two-time champion Kaillie Humphries now piloting for Uncle Sam, the Americans could collect their first gold in two decades. Elana Meyers Taylor, who has three medals on her five-ringed résumé, should make the podium, too.

The once-bemedaled men haven’t been the same since Steve Holcomb’s death the year before the last Games. If Cody Bascue or Hunter Church cracks the top 10, it’ll be an achievement.

Cross-country (1/5): The historic gold medal in women’s team sprint last time was merely an appetizer. Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan are first and third in the World Cup overall rankings, and Sophie Caldwell Hamilton and Hailey Swirbul also have made podiums this season.

The men, who haven’t medaled since 1976, aren’t likely to this time, but Simi Hamilton could crack the top 10, as could Scott Patterson and rookie Gus Schumacher, a junior world champion.

Curling (1/0): The men rocked the house in Korea, taking home an historic gold medal. Though they slipped off the podium at the last world tournament, skip John Shuster still runs the show and the Americans should contend again.

The women, who were eighth last time, haven’t improved much since. That breakthrough first medal will have to wait.

The US men's curling team was good as gold in PyeongChang in 2018. HOW HWEE YOUNG

Figure skating (2/5): After just two medals (both bronze) and worst-ever performances by the women (9-10-11) and pairs (15) in 2018, prospects are decidedly brighter this time.

Nathan Chen, who’ll bid for his third straight men’s world title in March, and reigning global bronze medalist Vincent Zhou both can make the podium, along with dance couples Madison Hubbell-Zachary Donahue and Madison Chock-Evan Bates. With an expected team medal, that would be the best US haul since 1956.

The women haven’t made the podium since 2006 (Sasha Cohen), but teen prodigy Alysia Liu could be in the chase.

Freestyle skiing (4/6): It’s telling that the four medals in PyeongChang were considered an underperformance. Expectations are perennially high for the mid-air folks, who should collect more this time.

Aaron Blunck should be favored in men’s halfpipe, and Nick Goepper and Colby Stevenson both are podium contenders in slopestyle, as is Chris Lillis in aerials.

On the women’s side, Brita Sigourney figures to medal again in halfpipe. Jaelin Kauf will challenge in moguls, and a quartet of aerialists — Ashley Caldwell, Megan Nick, Winter Vinecki, and Kaila Kuhn — also will be in the chase.

Ice hockey (1/1): The women finally conquered their northern nemesis in 2018, beating Canada in a shootout for their first gold medal in two decades. They’re still on top of the planet, having collected eight of the last nine world titles going into the April tournament.

The US men, who haven’t made the Olympic podium since 2010, were seventh in PyeongChang and seventh again at the last world championships. With NHLers expected to be on board this time, the Yanks will have a better shot at a medal, but they’ve never won gold overseas.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson celebrated after the US defeated Canada in the gold-medal game in 2018. Matt Slocum

Long-track speedskating (1/3): The day is past when speedskating was a medal machine for the Americans, who’ve won a lone bronze at the last two Games. But they should be good for several this time. Brittany Bowe could claim golds in both the women’s 1,000 and 1,500 meters, and Joey Mantia has a good shot at podium finishes in the men’s 1,500 and mass start.

Luge (1/0): After individual podium breakthroughs on the women’s (Erin Hamlin) and men’s side (Chris Mazdzer) at the last two Games, the Americans could be left in the cold this time. A team relay medal is the most likely possibility, although former world medalist Emily Sweeney and Summer Britcher both should contend, and Mazdzer surprised last time.

Nordic combined (0/0): The four medals in 2010, when the Yanks topped the table, now seem a mirage. They didn’t come close to a medal in Korea and won’t in China. If Taylor Fletcher or Ben Loomis breaks into the top 20, it’ll be cause for champagne.

Until the US can produce jumpers again, the podium is a distant dream.

Short-track speedskating (1/0): The Americans haven’t missed the Olympic podium since 1998, but it may well happen this time. John-Henry Krueger, the sole medalist in PyeongChang, now competes for Hungary, and there’s nobody currently at his level. Maame Biney and Kristen Santos have shown some promise, though, as has Aaron Tran.

Maame Biney will lace up her skates in short track in Beijing. Rick Bowmer

Skeleton (0/0): After making both podiums at Sochi in 2014, the US sliders flopped last time and haven’t gotten back on track. Katie Uhlaender, a four-time Olympian, still is the top women’s contender, and Austin Florian is the best men’s hope.

Ski jumping (0/0): There have been no US medals since Gershwin wrote “Rhapsody in Blue,” and none are likely next year. Kevin Bickner, the Yanks’ highest flyer in Korea, is taking the season off but has the goods to be among the top 20 again. With Sarah Hendrickson out of the picture and Nita Englund taking a breather, Annika Belshaw looms as the top women’s hope.

Snowboarding (7/6): Their seven medals (four gold) were nearly a third of the total US haul in Korea. Matching that will be a challenge, but nearly all of the bemedaled crew are back.

Chloe Kim still rules the women’s halfpipe and Jamie Anderson the slope. Kyle Mack and Anderson again will contend in big air, Red Gerard in men’s slope, and Arielle Gold and Maddie Mastro in women’s pipe. Faye Gulini and Hagen Kearney are podium threats in snowboardcross, where Lindsey Jacobellis is still in the mix.