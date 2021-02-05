Britt Reid, Chiefs linebackers coach, admits drinking prior to Thursday accident which injured two children

According to reports and warrants from the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department, a pickup truck driven by Britt Reid struck two vehicles on an interstate on-ramp just after 9 p.m. Thursday — the first of which had run out of gas on the ramp, and the second having come to assist the disabled vehicle.

Reid, 35, will not coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . The Chiefs are scheduled to depart for Tampa Saturday.

Britt Reid, Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, is being investigated for driving while impaired after being involved in a multi-car accident Thursday which left two young children injured, one severely.

Reid, who admitted to police he was the driver of the truck, struck the left front of the disabled vehicle and then slammed into the rear of the second. A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were sitting in the back seat of the second vehicle; both were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the 5-year-old with “life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured despite being in the car at the time of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle and a front-seat adult passenger also were not injured.

According to Kansas City’s KSHB-TV, a Kansas City police officer noted Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red, and that “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” was present. Britt Reid told the officer he’d had two to three drinks, according to the search warrant application.

Transported to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain, Reid’s blood was drawn at the officer’s request. The search warrant application, according to KSHB, referenced a computer check of Reid’s records included “multiple prior DUI contacts.”

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement released on Friday evening. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Reid began his coaching career as an intern for his father with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at Temple, his alma mater, before joining his father’s original Chiefs coaching staff in 2013.

After two seasons as a defensive quality control coach, Britt Reid was promoted to assistant defensive line coach. He then spent three seasons as the defensive line coach before shifting to outside linebackers for the past two seasons.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.








