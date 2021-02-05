Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to have labrum repair

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to undergo a left labrum repair that is not expected to affect his readiness for the 2021 season, according to a report from ESPN. The procedure, on his non-throwing shoulder, is set to take place after Lawrence — the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s draft -- throws for NFL teams Feb. 12. Doctors are confident that Lawrence will have recovered in time for training camp, tand Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s pro day in March. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to select Lawrence, which would mean he’d play for new NFL coach Urban Meyer.
All stadiums will be used for vaccination sites
The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine. In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites. The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami, and New England.
Groups ask Goodell to release Washington investigation results
The American Civil Liberties Union, the National Women’s Law Center, and the Time’s Up Foundation sent a letter to Goodell demanding the public release of the results of the league’s investigation of allegations of pervasive sexual harassment and mistreatment of female employees at the Washington Football Team during owner Daniel Snyder’s tenure. The investigation, overseen by D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson, started in July and is nearing completion, Goodell said. The league has not said whether it will release Wilkinson’s findings. A league spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The Washington Football Team did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent to a spokeswoman and the team’s public relations firm … Josh Evans, a defensive tackle who started for the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl, has died. Evans was 48. Evans died Thursday night in Fayetteville, Ga., one year after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Evans, a native of Langdale, Ala., retired in 2005 following a nine-year career, including six seasons with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. He played his final three seasons with the New York Jets.
Advertisement