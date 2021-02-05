Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to have labrum repair

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to undergo a left labrum repair that is not expected to affect his readiness for the 2021 season, according to a report from ESPN. The procedure, on his non-throwing shoulder, is set to take place after Lawrence — the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s draft -- throws for NFL teams Feb. 12. Doctors are confident that Lawrence will have recovered in time for training camp, tand Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s pro day in March. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to select Lawrence, which would mean he’d play for new NFL coach Urban Meyer.

All stadiums will be used for vaccination sites

The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league’s 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine. In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites. The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami, and New England.