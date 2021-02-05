Dana Evans scores 23, leads No. 1 Louisville women in rout of Boston College

Dana Evans scored 23 points and Hailey Van Lith added 15 on Thursday night to help top-ranked Louisville bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 97-68 victory over host Boston College.

Kianna Smith scored 14 points, Elizabeth Dixon had 11 and Mykasa Robinson grabbed eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Louisville (17-1, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was the last unbeaten team in the AP Top 25 before losing at home to No. 4 North Carolina State on Monday.

Taylor Soule had 20 points and Makayla Dickens scored 17 for Boston College (5-8, 1-8 ACC), which had its previous four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Dickens made 5 of 6 3-pointers, one of them to tie the game at 33 midway through the second quarter.