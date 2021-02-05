Five months after botched call cost him a win, Mike Rodriguez returns to Octagon for UFC Fight Night

It was the culmination of years of training the Dorchester native and North Andover resident had been putting in, a path that began in high school when he started at Boston Muay Thai Academy, continued at Best Way Jiu Jitsu in Quincy, and brought him to Lauzon Mixed Martial Arts to work with trainer Joe Lauzon.

Three weeks after scoring a knockout of Marcin Prachnio in the first round, the light heavyweight was back in the octagon, tuning up on veteran Ed Herman in the second round of their UFC fight on Sept. 13 . A left knee to the ribs wobbled Herman, followed by a right knee to the chin that sent him down to the canvas.

“He was executing perfectly. He was staying super calm, and he was wearing him down,” said manager Tyson Chartier. “We saw growth. This was the Mike we had seen in the gym. He was finally coming out on the big stage.”

Yet the coming out party would be halted. As Rodriguez went in for the finish, referee Chris Tognoni interceded, ruling that one of the blows struck Herman below the belt. While replays clearly indicated both shots were clean, Herman was allowed to sit on the mat, catch his breath, and return to action. After escaping the second round, Herman was able to turn the tables on Rodriguez in the third and final round, getting him in an arm lock and forcing Rodriguez to tap out.

The mistake by Tognoni was so egregious, it was labeled as the “Robbery of the Year” by MMA Junkie. UFC President Dana White was one of the first people to check in with Rodriguez after the fight, wanting to make sure is arm was OK, and to inform Rodriguez that he would get the winner’s bonus.

“He won the [expletive] fight,” White said.

Chartier filed an appeal, saying that the replay should have been used to show that it was a clean blow, but it was denied.

“They said that the referee is the sole arbiter of the contest, and that if he felt the need to use instant replay, he would have said it,” said Chartier.

Nearly five months later, Rodriguez (11-5) is set to get back into octagon on Saturday, and will face Danilo Marques (10-2) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight is the last one on the preliminary card, with Rodriguez and Marques expected to square off around 7 p.m.

Rodriguez, 32, has put the disappointment from his last fight behind him, and said he felt good as he finished up camp earlier this week before flying out to Las Vegas.

“I moved on from it right away,” said Rodriguez. “It was more my performance that I cared about. Granted, I didn’t get the victory that I wanted, but I was doing well. That was all that mattered to me. My friends and family were more upset about it than me.”

Rodriguez would like to get three fights in 2021 in hopes of climbing the rankings. A win on Saturday would move Rodriguez one step closer to getting in the top 15 in the division. His opponent is fighting in the UFC for just the second time in three years.

“I just need to worry about the things that I do best,” said Rodriguez. “I know he’s a really good grappler, so I’m just trying to avoid grappling with him. If we do, it’s not a big deal. Just don’t panic, and get back up on your feet, and go from there.”

