From Seekonk to possibly Tokyo, Jayla Pina has family and teammates alongside to provide motivation

Jayla, a 16-year-old junior at Seekonk High, began her competitive swim journey as a tagalong to her older siblings, Troy and Latroya , when she was around 5. Since then, her siblings have become her biggest motivators.

When they get into arguments at home, her go-to defense is, “Well, I’m going to beat you in the pool!”

Jayla Pina’s brother, Troy , is five years her senior, but the age gap does not stop Pina from wanting to compete with him in the pool. Jayla specializes in the breaststroke, while her brother focuses on the butterfly, which she said makes for a number of neck-in-neck races.

Advertisement

“Jayla wants to beat both of her siblings, regardless of the fact that her brother is a 22-year-old-man,” Seekonk swim & diving coach Brian Cameron said. “Jayla wants to beat both of them, and she wants everybody to know that she’s the best swimmer.”

At age 12, Pina really started enjoying it because she started winning more, she said.

Her training resulted in a standout sophomore season last winter, when she captured South Coast Conference titles in the 100- and 500-yard freestyles, and stood on the podium twice at the MIAA Division 2 state meet, placing fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

Jayla Pina has had plenty of reason to smile in the pool in her career. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Pina, her brother and sister had very big plans last summer — representing Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Their mother, Maria Alfama, a native of the islands, learned through a social media post that the Cape Verde Sports Ministry was seeking swimmers for its inaugural Olympic team. The Pina siblings, including Jayla as an alternate, had spent months preparing for the trip to Japan, but the pandemic forced the postponement of the Games to this summer.

“They push me a lot, they motivate me, and we compete a lot in the house,” Pina said of her siblings.

Advertisement

As of now, the Olympics are scheduled to be held beginning July 23.

Close to home, there will be no MIAA sectional or state meets because of the pandemic. Seekonk has scheduled just four dual meets. Pina’s practice schedule has also taken a hit. But Pina and Cameron, who has been her coach with the Gator Swim Club for 11 years, and now at the high school level, have worked on the best way for her to stay in competition shape.

Normally, she’d be training six times per week, plus two morning practices, with Gator. Her training with Seekonk, according to Cameron, was “complementary” in years past.

With restricted availability in the pool, she now trains club four days per week, and five days with Seekonk.

“She’s had to dial in the training and be more consistent in practices, which is something she continues to struggle with,” Cameron said. “She has learned how to train better and train faster.”

With fewer meets, Pina has tried to stay motivated by focusing on future competitions.

“I know that eventually there will be swim meets, so I just think to myself, when I go to those meets, how do I want to perform, and how I’m going to be thinking if I could have trained harder at practices,” Pina said.

“It doesn’t hurt that she likes to beat people in practice,” Cameron added.

In the past decade, the coach has watched his young swimmer continue to make strides, athletically and as a teammate. Pina and her teammates feed off of each other, just like she did with her siblings growing up.

Advertisement

“She has become that swimmer that people want to beat . . . but the reality is that she has [teammates] that are constantly helping push her and motivate her,” Cameron said. “And I think that she does the same for them.”

Pina is focused on improving every day. She has a spot on the Cape Verde Olympic team, and is eyeing a trip to the junior nationals, which were cancelled last summer in Orlando. On the international stage, she sees herself on the podium at the African Swimming Championships in the future.

Between swimming for Seekonk and training for bigger international meets, Jayla Pina has little time to rest. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Diving in

▪ The Duxbury girls have officially locked up their 30th straight league title. While the Dragons always count on their depth, their star power has been on full display as well.

Northeastern-bound senior diver Kiki Murphy set a school record, broke it again two days later, then shattered it this past Wednesday with a score of 323.55.

“I have to say, freshman me is smiling right now,” Murphy said. “It feels like everything is falling into place, and I’m just very thankful.”

Fellow senior captain Ava DeAngelis, a George Washington commit, broke the 50 free record set by her mentor, Mary Buckley, last Wednesday, eclipsing Buckley’s mark of 24.54 with a time of 24.36.

“With this type of season, it’s the little things that really count,” DeAngelis said. “It was something that I wasn’t really expecting, but it put a smile on my face.”

Advertisement

▪ Newton South freshman Esther Dansinger broke the school’s 6-dive and 11-dive records in a virtual meet last Friday against Westford Academy. Dansinger recorded 275.40 on the 6-dive, edging out the previous record by 20 points, and 494.925 on the 11-dive, smashing the previous record by 140 points. Andrea Tartaglia held the previous diving records at Newton South.

▪ The Dual County League will have a virtual championship meet this winter. Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14, DCL teams can register their times for the championship meet, with most teams competing at the end of the week depending on available pool times. The overall results will be compiled once participating teams send in their final scores and times.

▪ Concord-Carlisle’s all-star duo of Addison Dunham and Sophia Eckler have committed to Trinity College and Providence College, respectively. Dunham placed second in the 50 freestyle (24.66) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (53.93) at Division 1 states last year while Eckler finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.40). Both swimmers swam a leg on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, with the medley finishing second (1:50.44) and the freestyle finishing fourth (1:41.28). Concord-Carlisle placed second overall with a score of 205 behind Westford Academy’s 456.

Other recent swimming commitments include: Bishop Feehan’s Skylar Pemberton, who helped the Shamrocks’ 200 medley relay achieve fifth place (1:53.75) at Division 1 states, will continue swimming at Merrimack College. Duxbury’s Tom White, who led two relay teams to top four finishes at Division 2 states, is headed to Bates College. Norwell’s Aidan Downey-Lamprey, a South Shore All-Star, committed to Babson College.

Advertisement

Correspondents Trevor Hass and Andrew Lin contributed to this story.