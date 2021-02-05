Waltham High boys’ hockey delivers coach John Maguire his 400th career victory

On Thursday night, he earned his 400th career win — joining Shine, Conceison, and Mark Lee (St. Mary’s of Lynn) among active coaches with the lofty total — as his Hawks pulled out a 4-3 Dual County League victory over Concord-Carlisle on a penalty shot by senior captain Matt O’Toole with six minutes left.

He has called Veterans’ Memorial Rink on Totten Pond Road home the majority of those 36 seasons, which among active coaches in the Bay State, is the fourth-longest tenure behind Arlington Catholic’s Dan Shine (43), Stoughton’s Dan Mark (37), and Burlington’s Bob Conceison (37, including three years at Malden Catholic).

John Maguire has stood the test of time, and then some, as the varsity boys’ hockey coach at his treasured alma mater, Waltham High.

Advertisement

“It looked like it was going to be easy, up 3-1, and then we spent too much time in the penalty box,” said Maguire. “Crazy game. But a nice win.”

O’Toole, a “self-proclaimed sniper,” noted Maguire, was hauled down from behind on a break-in.

Waltham's bench celebrates after Matt O'Toole (not pictured) scored on a third-period penalty shot, which proved to be the game winner in the Hawks' 4-3 victory and the 400th career victory for coach John Maguire (standing in background). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A night earlier, Waltham (3-0-2) had returned from a 20-day COVID-19 pause (with five games postponed) with a 5-3 win over C-C, so Maguire was sitting on No. 399 since a season-opening 3-1 victory over Bedford, followed by back-to-back 2-2 deadlocks against Bedford and Newton South.

However, both Maguire, and his son, Chris, a former Hawk now assisting his father, were not with the team for the two ties because of COVID protocols, leaving lead assistant Dan Doyle to direct the team solo.

“[Doyle] kept this team together, literally by himself,” lauded Maguire.

While his focus now shifts to a tripleheader Monday, Wednesday, and Friday against a Newton South squad under the direction of one of his players, Chris Ryberg, followed by the DCL tourney, Maguire also deserves a look back.

Advertisement

A soccer and hockey standout at Waltham (Class of 1977) before skating for Steve Stirling at Babson, Maguire took the helm of the Hawks for the 1985-86 season. That first squad feature future Boston Bruin Jeff Lazaro. He has guided Waltham to D1 state titles in 2002 and 2018, and won his 300th in 2011, when his son, Chris, was on the ice as player.

“To have him alongside me tonight, it was pretty special,” he said

The rink, like Waltham, is home. He taught business at the high school for 30-plus years, coached the girls’ soccer program for 23 years, and the baseball team for 11.

“Waltham is a great community to teach and coach in, and I learned that from the teachers and coaches that I had,” said Maguire. “And a good tradition in athletics . . .”

Steve LaForest, the school’s athletic director, said year to year, Maguire does “an unbelievable job.”

“Whatever the talent level is, he finds a way.”

Boys’ hockey

Bridgewater-Raynham 11, Durfee 0 — Senior Sam Hoffses recorded a hat trick and senior Bill Donnelly, as well as freshmen Sean Nasiff and Jack Dion, scored the first goals of their varsity careers for the host Trojans (2-3-2) in a Southeast Conference win at the Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Gloucester 5, Saugus 2 — Zach Morris and Robbie Schuster each netted a pair of goals for the host Fishermen (6-2) in the Cape Ann League win at Talbot Rink.

Hingham 5, Duxbury 3 — Senior Evan Corbett scored twice and junior Ryan Burns notched his first career goal for the Harbormen (9-0) in the Patriot League win at Pilgrim Arena. Aidan Brazel and Paul Forbes also scored for Hingham.

Advertisement

Lowell 3, Methuen 1 — Keegan Cote, Kevin Conley, and Colin Pickett each recorded a goal and an assist for the Raiders (4-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Tsongas Arena.

Newton South 3, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Ed Tarmey scored the winner in the third period to push the Lions (2-2-3) to victory at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. Dan Schwartzman and Mitch Gordon also scored for South.

Norwood 2, Westwood 1 — Norwood freshman Eddie Carroll scored first and senior assistant captain Jack Lydon lit the lamp for the winner in the Tri-Valley League win for the Mustangs (4-3) at the Skating Club of Boston.

Oliver Ames 2, Stoughton/Brockton 1 — A freshman trio carried the Tigers (1-5-0) to their first Hockomock League win at Asiaf Ice Arena. First-year Jack Corey netted his first varsity goal, classmate Andy Livingston scored the winner in the third period, and goalie Nolan Gemetti earned his varsity win with 21 stops. OA lost to the same Stoughton/Brockton squad, 4-1, on Wednesday.

Girls’ hockey

North Quincy/Quincy 14, Scituate 8 — Quincy sophomore Maggie Lynch recorded her 100th career point in the Patriot League win at the Quincy Youth Arena.

Pope Francis 2, Longmeadow 1 — The first-year Cardinals registered their second straight win, with freshman forward Lilly Hayes again netting the winner at Smead Arena in Springfield. Morgan Peritz and Ella Rabideaux were credited with the assists on the go-ahead goal.

Advertisement

Waltham 3, Boston Latin 0 — Jess McPherson scored two goals and Angalisa Caceda added one for the Hawks (4-0) in the Dual County League win at Veterans’ Memorial Rink. Caitlyn Burke recorded 27 saves for a shutout.

Boys’ basketball

Amesbury 59, Manchester Essex 54 — Cam Keliher (23 points), Rocco Kokinacis (13), and Mat Welch (12) paced the visiting Indians (1-4) to the Cape Ann win.

Bishop Fenwick 58, Salem Academy 25 — Junior Mike Yentin (14 points) and senior Alex Gonzalez (7 points, 10 rebounds) paced the host Crusaders (8-4) in the nonleague win.

Foxborough 46, Canton 39 — Ryan Leclair drained a deep 3 with just over a minute to go, Dylan Gordon (career-high 22 points) hit both ends of a 1-and-1, and Sean O’Leary ended it with two free throws with four seconds left to lift the host Warriors (1-6) to their first Hockomock League win.

Franklin 60, Attleboro 44 — Senior Brayden Dunnebier recorded a career-high 10 points for the host Panthers (5-5) in the Hockomock win.

Hamilton-Wenham 69, Ipswich 46 — Seniors Ryan Monahan (26 points, 20 rebounds) and Ryan Hutchinson (21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals) stuffed the stat sheet for the Generals (5-2) in the Cape Ann League win.

Malden Catholic 69, Catholic Memorial 54 — Junior point Tony Felder, Jr. netted 21 points as the host Lancers (4-1) posted the Catholic Conference victory.

Mansfield 74, Milford 36 — Senior Matt Boen (30 points, 5 rebounds) and sophomore Chris Hill (15 points, 5 rebounds) paced the Hornets (9-0) in the Hockomock League road win.

Advertisement

Newton North 49, Weymouth 34 — Senior Duncan Bubar recorded 14 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (7-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Oliver Ames 51, Stoughton 47 — Drew Nickla dropped 20 points for the visiting Tigers (5-0) in the Hockomock victory.

St. Mary’s 68, Arlington Catholic 40 — Nick Sacco (15 points, 10 rebounds), Ali Barry (17 points), and David Brown (13 points) sparked the host Spartans (7-5) to the Catholic Central win.

Taunton 84, King Philip 55 — Trent Santos had 18 points for the host Tigers and Tyler Steward added 16 points. With the Hockomock League win, Taunton remained undefeated at 5-0.

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 46, Manchester Essex 38 — Junior Avery Hallinan netted a team-high 14 points as the host Indians (5-1) won their fifth straight game in the Cape Ann League.

Case 63, Wareham 34 — Brooke Orton (18 points), Abigail Sirois (12 points, 10 rebounds), and Riley Fitzgerald (12 points) paced the Cardinal (4-6) in the South Coast Conference win.

Dracut 61, Tewksbury 47 — Cameron Watkins poured in 21 points and Ashlee Talbot added 15 in leading the Middies (4-2) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win, one night after Dracut had been thumped by host Tewksbury, 75-56.

Foxborough 64, Canton 54 — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica delivered a game-high 22 points, helping the Warriors (8-2) outscore Canton 11-1 in overtime to earn the Hockomock League win. Sydney Gallery led the host Bulldogs (2-5) with 13 points.

Franklin 47, Attleboro 28 — Olivia Quinn netted a team-high 16 points as the reigning Division 1 co-champions finished the regular season 10-0 in the Hockomock League.

Matignon 57, Salem Academy 42 — Senior guard Erica Hutchinson scored a career-high 26 points for the visiting Warriors (3-3) in the nonleague win.

North Reading 53, Rockport 17 — Sophomore guard Brianne Slattery scored a career-high 22 points as the visiting Hornets (4-2) earned the Cape Ann League victory.

St. Mary’s 69, Arlington Catholic 40 — Senior Maiya Bergdorf scored a team-high 18 points for the host Spartans (14-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Swampscott 37, Salem 18 — Sophomore Niya Morgen had 18 points and five assists for the Big Blue (3-2) in the Northeast Conference win.

Jim Clark, Matt Doherty, Emma Healy, and Jake Levin also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2960/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.