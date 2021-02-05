AstraZeneca vaccine protects against new virus variant

The encouraging, albeit preliminary, findings suggest that all five of the leading vaccines may offer at least some protection against new variants of the virus spreading around the globe. Still, the mounting evidence suggests that mutant viruses can diminish the efficacy of vaccines, increasing the pressure on countries to quickly vaccinate their populations and outrace the variants taking hold across the globe.

The paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, said that the vaccine had 74.6 percent efficacy against the new variant, which was first detected in Britain and is known as B.1.1.7. That was similar to, though potentially slightly lower than, its efficacy against other lineages of the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious coronavirus variant at similar levels to the protection it offered against other lineages of the virus, Oxford researchers said in a paper released on Friday.

In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected all participants against severe illness or death.

The Oxford scientists behind the vaccine took weekly swabs from the nose and throat of participants enrolled in their clinical trial in Britain. To determine the vaccine’s efficacy against the new variant, they sequenced the viral particles from several hundred swabs between Oct. 1 and Jan 14, a period when the new variant was known to be present in Britain.

The vaccine had 84 percent efficacy against other lineages of the virus, compared to 74.6 percent against the new variant, though the scientists did not have enough statistical confidence to know for sure if the vaccine was slightly less effective against the variant.

NEW YORK TIMES

Visitors from hot spots to UK will have to quarantine 10 days

LONDON — British officials say everyone arriving in the country from coronavirus hot spots will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine starting Feb. 15 in a bid to stop new variants of the virus reaching the United Kingdom.

The government is facing criticism for the delay in implementing the policy, which it first announced in late January.

Arrivals from high-risk countries will have to quarantine in approved hotels patrolled by security guards, and will be billed for their stay. The United Kingdom says it has sought advice from Australia and New Zealand, where quarantine hotels have been used to contain COVID-19.

The main opposition Labour Party said Friday it was “beyond comprehension” that the policy was being introduced so late, 50 days after a new, more transmissible strain of the virus from South Africa had been identified. Labour borders spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said the government was doing “too little, too late.”

Britain has experienced Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 110,000 confirmed deaths.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel to begin easing lockdown Sunday

JERUSALEM — Israel plans to begin slowly easing its latest coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, hoping that its rapid vaccination campaign helps to contain an outbreak accelerated by new variants.

A government statement released early Friday details the lifting of restrictions. People will no longer have to remain within 1,000 meters of home, national parks will reopen, and restaurants can offer takeout. Workplaces not open to the public can also reopen.

Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives, inoculating more than a third of its population of 9.3 million in a matter of weeks. But the rate of new cases has remained high, in part because of more contagious variants from Britain and South Africa.

Israel has been reporting some 7,000 new infections a day, one of the highest in the developed world. Nearly 5,000 people have died, more than a quarter of them in January alone. There have been three nationwide lockdowns since the start of the pandemic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Israelis to get vaccinated, with a particular focus on people over 50. The rate of vaccinations has slowed recently, with some apparent hesitancy among Arab citizens, ultra-Orthodox Jews, and younger people.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russia and China reach out to EU with vaccines

BERLIN — As the European Union’s vaccination program stumbles, Russia and China are poised to fill the gap — with Moscow opening talks to produce vaccines in the heart of Europe and both building political cachet as they supply those scrambling for shots on the bloc’s fringes.

Vaccines produced in Russia and China are already on the program in parts of the Balkans and Eastern Europe outside the EU. Now, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have expressed their openness to using offerings from Moscow and Beijing if EU regulatory approval is granted.

WASHINGTON POST

More than 21 percent in India have been exposed

One in five Indians have been exposed to the coronavirus, with antibodies detected in more than 21 percent of adults, according to a nationwide study.

The survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research measured antibody levels in the population from mid-December to early January — two weeks before authorities began vaccinations.

It was the third survey of its kind and found that more than 31 percent of people living in urban slums have antibodies for the virus. More than 25 percent of health-care workers in India are also estimated to have been infected, the study says.

The results were announced at a Health Ministry briefing on Thursday. Officials emphasized that the majority of India’s population of more than 1.3 billion is still vulnerable to infection.

India began vaccinating front-line workers last month and is set to receive more than 97 million vaccine doses from the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative, which seeks the equitable distribution of vaccine shots worldwide. The batch allocated for India is the largest from Covax so far.

India’s vaccine program includes two locally made shots: Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca injection, and Covaxin, which was developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company. India hopes to immunize 300 million people by the summer — but local media reports suggested the effort has lagged.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has temporarily halted production as it waits for the government to pick up more than 55 million vaccine doses, one report said.

According to Bloomberg News, only around half of those eligible to get vaccinated in India have come forward.

The country has recorded more than 10 million cases and almost 155,000 deaths.

WASHINGTON POST