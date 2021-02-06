Meet the healthcare workers the Patriots are sending to the Super Bowl

“When I found out, I was literally speechless,” said Michelle Diop, an internal medicine resident. “Several times over, I felt like I was being punked.”

It’s an NFL-sponsored treat for eight Massachusetts General medical professionals who will enjoy the Buccaneers-Chiefs game this Sunday from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The locals will be joined by 7,500 front line workers from across the country.

After helping Boston weather the pandemic, a small group of healthcare workers stumbled upon the prize of a lifetime: a ride on the New England Patriots’ plane, a complimentary hotel stay, and tickets to see Tom Brady (possibly) win another Super Bowl.

The invitation is a way to thank the doctors, nurses, and clinicians grappling with COVID-19 every day, as cases and deaths mount. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft called Diop and her colleagues “superheroes” in a statement.

“I believe that many of the people in our healthcare industries are underappreciated,” he said. “They risk their well-being to ensure ours. It is what they do every day. We are honored to recognize and reward them with this trip to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. It is nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us.”

The trip will likely be an adventure for the workers, many of whom have largely split their time between home and the hospital for the last eleven months. On Sunday morning, they will board the New England Patriots’ private plane. Then they’re invited to attend a pre-game concert, followed by biggest American sports event of the year. That night’s hotel stay will be on the Patriot’s dime, just like the lavish jet flight back to Boston.

A select few attendees may “take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities,” according to a press release, but the details are a mystery.

The Massachusetts General participants were chosen through a random, hospital-wide raffle. Each of them is fully vaccinated and will follow mask mandates, social distancing guidelines, and other safety restrictions on the trip.

One lucky recipient, Jairah Zinni, is most excited to see Brady in the flesh — even if it is in a Bucs jersey.

A resident nurse, Zinni grew up watching the Patriots “in the Dark Ages” as a Norton native. She saw Brady grow up on screen, winning Super Bowl after Super Bowl. (In case you’ve lost count, he has six wins, all with the Pats, to date.)

Nurse Jairah Zinni will root for Brady and the Bucs when she attends the Super Bowl in person this Sunday. Jairah Zinni

“I have to root for Brady. I have a huge amount of respect for him,” Zinni said in a phone interview. “He’s a great role model for the younger generation in terms of perseverance and commitment.”

Day to day, Zinni works with coronavirus patients in the emergency wards. But this weekend should be a well-deserved change of pace.

She said discovering she had won the ticket, at home last Wednesday, was surreal.

“My manager told me to check my email, and I read it, but I didn’t absorb that I was the one winning one of the tickets for a few seconds,” Zinni said. “I just went crazy after.”

For Diop, news of the prize could not have come at a better time. She had just finished up a difficult day at work with the long-term stresses of the pandemic weighing down on her. The tickets lifted her spirits instantly, prompting Diop to run around her apartment and abandon her work for the night.

She also phoned her football-loving brother who would always turn on the game in their childhood.

“I never thought I’d be saying — especially in the world we live in right now — that I’d be going to the Super Bowl,” she said via phone.

The women will be accompanied by six other hospital workers neither of them knows particularly well. There’s material manager Lisa Martino; nurse Catherine Chittick; respiratory therapist Jacqueline Garvey; Joshua Baugh from the emergency department; and Godfrey Adamu and Tyrone Walker-White from clinical support.

“It’ll be nice to have a good time with these people and see them at ease and relaxed,” Zinni said. “We’ll finally be in a different environment.”

Diop hopes to “make some friends.”

Internal medicine resident Meredith Diop at her medical school graduation. Meredith Diop

Despite this dose of good news, the two miss their pre-pandemic lives and acknowledge the pressure the health crisis and increased workload have brought.

Diop misses bonding with her co-residents and faculty in traditional ways, like she did in her first few months of residency. And it pains her to see patients struggle — or die — without family members by their bedside.

“The days are long and hard but definitely rewarding,” she said. “I went into medicine to help people heal, to help reduce suffering. And while I did not think I’d be working in a pandemic, it’s our job to be there for those in need.”

Zinni struggles with the unpredictability of the virus but maintains her faith in God and unexpected silver linings.

In the end, the game should be a distraction from the ongoing pandemic — and a refuge from a world impounded by grief and sorrow.

“Somehow, someone was looking out for me, and the stars aligned to make this happen,” Diop said. “So I’m going to enjoy it.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.