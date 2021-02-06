Five things to do online, Feb. 8-14

Tuesday
We Are All Trayvon
No one knew Trayvon Martin better than his mother. Sybrina Fulton talks with Boston Public Library’s president, David Leonard, about her son’s life and about how his death, at 17, became a catalyst for a social justice movement. 6 p.m. Sign up for The Purpose of Power: We Are All Trayvon, a free online lecture cohosted by WGBH’s Forum Network, at forum-network.org.
Thursday
Science Isn’t a Drag
Popular Boston drag star Coleslaw makes science come alive through Coleslaw’s Corner: Science in Drag, hosted by the Museum of Science. Learn about the science of attraction, pheromones, and aphrodisiacs through an online event that’s part panel, part Q&A, and part games. Registration is free but a donation to the museum is suggested. 7:30 p.m. mos.org
Thursday
Lincoln and Abolition
Take a history lesson at home with James Oakes. His latest book, The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution, explores how Lincoln worked to end slavery during the Civil War. The online conversation, presented by the Massachusetts Historical Society, is free. 5:30 p.m. Registration required at masshist.org.
Saturday
Heart This
Turn paper into a beautiful design just in time for Valentine’s Day. In a two-hour virtual workshop by Artisan’s Asylum, learn how to quill — an art form that involves rolling and gluing paper into intricate creations. Participants must buy supplies. 11 a.m. Registration, $25, is required. artisansasylum.com
Sunday
Beautiful Butterflies
The Butterfly Place in Westford is scheduled to reopen on Valentine’s Day. Stroll the 3,100-square-foot indoor garden to see dozens of species flitting about. Serious butterfly lovers can grab a kit in the gift shop to hatch their own winged wonders. Entry is first come, first served. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12 for adults, $10 for children. butterflyplace-ma.com
