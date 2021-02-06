Five things to do online, Feb. 8-14

No one knew Trayvon Martin better than his mother. Sybrina Fulton talks with Boston Public Library’s president, David Leonard, about her son’s life and about how his death, at 17, became a catalyst for a social justice movement. 6 p.m. Sign up for The Purpose of Power: We Are All Trayvon, a free online lecture cohosted by WGBH’s Forum Network, at forum-network.org .

Thursday

Science Isn’t a Drag

Popular Boston drag star Coleslaw makes science come alive through Coleslaw’s Corner: Science in Drag, hosted by the Museum of Science. Learn about the science of attraction, pheromones, and aphrodisiacs through an online event that’s part panel, part Q&A, and part games. Registration is free but a donation to the museum is suggested. 7:30 p.m. mos.org

Thursday

Lincoln and Abolition

Take a history lesson at home with James Oakes. His latest book, The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution, explores how Lincoln worked to end slavery during the Civil War. The online conversation, presented by the Massachusetts Historical Society, is free. 5:30 p.m. Registration required at masshist.org.

Saturday

Heart This

Turn paper into a beautiful design just in time for Valentine’s Day. In a two-hour virtual workshop by Artisan’s Asylum, learn how to quill — an art form that involves rolling and gluing paper into intricate creations. Participants must buy supplies. 11 a.m. Registration, $25, is required. artisansasylum.com

Sunday

Beautiful Butterflies

The Butterfly Place in Westford is scheduled to reopen on Valentine’s Day. Stroll the 3,100-square-foot indoor garden to see dozens of species flitting about. Serious butterfly lovers can grab a kit in the gift shop to hatch their own winged wonders. Entry is first come, first served. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12 for adults, $10 for children. butterflyplace-ma.com

