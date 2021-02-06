Homes for sale: Great expectations in Lowell

CONDO FEE $405 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $150,000 in 2014

PROS On a cobblestone street in the heart of downtown Lowell, this two-level Ayer Lofts space boasts exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, and 12-foot-high wood-beam ceilings. Right of the entry, there’s an updated bath. The U-shaped kitchen has a new stainless refrigerator, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. Deeper in is the living area, where French doors open to a small bedroom. A spiral staircase descends to two more bedrooms, one with a sitting area and office nook. Laundry is down the hall, and the condo fee includes heat, hot water, and central air; nearby garage parking is $66 a month. CONS Not a lot of natural light.

Christine Metros Natale, Homes by Christine, 978-621-9009, homesbychristine.com

289 Central Street in Lowell.

$624,900

289 CENTRAL STREET / LOWELL

SQUARE FEET 1,984

LOT SIZE 0.02 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 3 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $150,000 in 2019

PROS When Dickens visited the “just of age” city of Lowell in 1842, he may have walked past this brick Greek Revival, built circa 1830. A complete renovation has resurrected this one-time grocer and barber shop into a modern live-work property. The first floor includes a street-level retail space, plus an en suite bedroom and laundry down the hall. A well-lit, open living area anchors the second floor, where the kitchen includes white granite counters and stainless appliances. A powder room is tucked under the stairs. The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and sleek bath with step-in shower. The top floor holds a third en suite bedroom with walk-in closet. CONS The lot is barely bigger than the structure, so there’s almost no outdoor space.

Justin MacFarlane, Nine Zero Two Development, 978-330-7172, ninezerotwodevelopment.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.