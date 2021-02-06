Letters to the Editor of Globe Magazine

For the past 12 months we have suffered through an unremitting stream of depressing news — until the Globe piece replaced dismay with a brief interlude of outright laughter (“Dave Barry’s Year in Review,” December 27). Thank you, Dave Barry, for reminding us that the emperor has no clothes, pride proceedeth the fall, and great men, unlike their bronze replicas, often have feet of clay.

Lexington

I was laughing out loud while reading this, but stopped reading altogether after September when it became obvious that Barry took very few shots at President Trump and took many at Joe Biden. His description of the first presidential debate was lacking: Trump yelled the entire time and didn’t let Biden speak. The countless jokes about Biden being sleepy made me tired. It seems Barry may have shown his true colors with this piece.

Sylvia Berry

Weymouth

I enjoy this piece every year. Two visuals stuck in my mind: Chris Wallace sucking down Xanax through a funnel and eating enough mini-Snickers to equal the weight of a cocker spaniel. I don’t know how Barry does it!

Anita J. Larsen

Tulsa, Oklahoma

As a journalism student from long ago, I always dreamed of being able to write like this in satirical humor. Perhaps some day...

John Funk

Laguna Niguel, California

I’m laughing so hard that I’m crying. When Barry started his stream of consciousness in MARPRIL, I didn’t think it could get any better — but it just became more ridiculous each month. I needed to laugh at what we’ve been through and hopefully 2021 will be a bit better!

Nancy Schaad

Medfield

I’d read a bit, then, after I stopped chortling, had to reread the section aloud to my husband. More chortling. I haven’t laughed so much in a while, especially about our current state of affairs.

Chris Allen

Westport

What a great way to summarize the seriousness and the insanity of this “unique” year we all lived. As Frederic R. Coudert once said, “May you live in interesting times.” In 2020 it felt like a curse.

Monika Trzcinska

Shrewsbury

This is the best Christmas gift I got. Awful and AWFULLY funny!

John Pleshette

Los Angeles

Pandemic Plans

To cope with the pandemic (Perspective: “My Overscheduled Calendar Has Flown Out the Window. Now What?”, December 27), I have contacted people I have not been in touch with for a while. Communicating via various media has cheered me up. Reminiscing about the good times we have had together and appreciating them helps to put some perspective on the angst of the current situation. Sometimes, I will send a card or newspaper article relevant to our connection. My taking the initiative has opened up others to express their pleasure at being acknowledged.

Elaine S. Reisman

Lexington

I teach a hybrid model for 19 6-year-olds, and that takes a lot of planning. I cannot fathom that writer Sandra Ebejer could dare to write about how “antsy and depressed” she is because her day planner is now a book of empty pages when there are so many people in the world — not just exhausted teachers, but doctors, nurses, health care workers, custodians, first responders, and people struggling with food and shelter insecurity — who are just trying to survive. I could think of a hundred more things she could be doing, but I’ve got to start my own 10-hour workday.

Ann Marie Wright

North Reading

Time-Tested

In a drastically unpredictable time, Globe Magazine provided a gift the last Sunday of the year (December 27). Each year for many, many years, I have looked for the copy of next year’s calendar. It’s usually waiting for folks like me who still treasure paper calendars. This year, with EVERYTHING changing nearly by the minute, I didn’t hold out much hope. But there it was ... a beautiful page of the months of 2021 waiting for me. I think I felt my heart literally thumping in my chest as I gazed at the pictures of the trees dressed for the seasons looking out at me from the magazine. Thank you to the Globe for deciding to continue this tradition.

Judith Salter

Amherst, New Hampshire

2020 in Photos

Hindsight, right? This photo montage of 2020 brought tears, smiles, joy, and some laughter (“The Best Boston Globe Photos of 2020,” January 3). So poignant and perfect. Thank you to all the talented photographers who captured the emotional roller coaster.

Amy Jones

Watertown

Stan Grossfeld is the man. Best shooter in America. Thanks, Stan, for your amazing work.

Swan Man

Swan Man

In an age when so many photographers have lost their jobs, the Globe deserves credit for keeping this talented group on staff, telling stories and documenting history.

user_2507165

user_2507165

[Pat Greenhouse’s photo of] Alice Owolabi Mitchell with her daughter is a divine moment of motherhood. Thanks for the incredible gallery.

Jagz

Jagz

Lessons Learned

The Miss Conduct column (“Looking Back, Looking Forward,” January 3) was exactly what we all needed but didn’t realize it. I have pinned it to the bulletin board in the kitchen so we can all read it every day.

Jason D. Cohen

Watertown

Postscript

In a solemn ceremony in January, Governor Charlie Baker signed “Laura’s Law,” which requires state officials to set standards for access, lighting, and signage to hospital emergency rooms. The law came in response to the tragic death of Laura Levis, who collapsed outside the locked door of a Somerville ER in 2016 and later died. Her husband, Peter DeMarco, wrote about Laura’s death in the Globe Magazine in 2018, and then became a driving force behind the legislation honoring her.



