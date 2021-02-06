Body of missing 75-year-old Lowell man found in brook

Saroun Kouch was reported missing on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. He was last seen in the area of South Street, prosecutors said in a press release.

The body of a missing 75-year-old Lowell man was found in a brook Friday afternoon Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office announced Friday.

Authorities conducted a search of the area and asked for the public’s help. His body was found in the brook on Lawrence Street at Whipple Street at 2 p.m. Friday. the release said.

The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the release said.

Ryan said that she appreciated the efforts of community and law enforcement who helped look for Kouch.

“”I want to extend my condolences to the family of Mr. Kouch and thank all the members of the community who collaborated in the search for Mr. Kouch’s,” Ryan said. “We are saddened by the outcome of the search.”

Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson also offered his condolences to Kouch’s family in the release.

“Despite our best efforts, the search for Mr. Kouch had a tragic ending,” Richardson. “My deepest condolences go out to his family and a heartfelt thank you goes out to those in the community that assisted us and our law enforcement partners.”

