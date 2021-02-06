Cyber attack disrupts online learning, town business in Winthrop

The attack occurred Thursday and blocked access to Google Classroom, e-mail, video conferencing and other services within school buildings, officials said.

A cyberattack disrupted online learning for students and teachers in Winthrop as well as service in some town offices, officials said in a statement Friday.

The attack was a distributed denial-of-service, designed to overwhelm servers with large amounts of data. However, no confidential or financial data was accessed.

“We are following all mandatory reporting requirements regarding data privacy breaches and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the community as needed,” Town Manager Austin Faison said.

Police are investigating the incident, the statement said.

The town is also working to correct the issues and restore service. Additional safeguards will be implemented to protect against future attacks, officials said.

“At this time, there will be no changes to the Winthrop Public Schools hybrid learning schedule, though students may encounter some interruptions until all alternate internet connections have been set up for teachers,” the statement said.

