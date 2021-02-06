Firefighters rescue woman who got stuck in mud near Saugus River

Firefighters rescued a woman who got stuck in the mud while walking near a park along the Saugus River Friday morning.

The woman sank into wet mud by Stocker Playground. She was stuck for about 30 to 45 minutes and then made a 911 call at around 9:30 a.m., firefighters said.

Firefighters Jonathan Crombie and Martin Hyppolite said the woman may have thought the mud was frozen solid. “When she initially stepped in, the mud wasn’t so deep, but once she got out there, her foot just sunk right down into it. And the more she fought, the more she sunk into it,” Hyppolite said.