Maine man held on assault charges in Capitol riot

A Maine man who allegedly assaulted a federal officer during the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building was ordered held, pending a detention hearing, Friday in US District Court, the Maine U.S. attorney’s office said.
Kyle Fitzsimons, 37 of Lebanon, was arraigned on charges of assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the attorney’s office said in a press release.
Fitzsimons allegedly gathered with others at the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt a joint session of congress to certify the presidential election results, the release said.
Fitzsimons allegedly ”pushed against and grabbed officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol building,’' according to the release.
“Video surveillance footage captures Fitzsimons at the terrace archway, in the front of a group of rioters, charging the police line and swinging at Metropolitan Police Department officers,” the release said.
Fitzsimons detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11, the release said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.