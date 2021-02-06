Maine man held on assault charges in Capitol riot

A Maine man who allegedly assaulted a federal officer during the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building was ordered held, pending a detention hearing, Friday in US District Court, the Maine U.S. attorney’s office said.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37 of Lebanon, was arraigned on charges of assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the attorney’s office said in a press release.

Fitzsimons allegedly gathered with others at the Capitol building in an effort to disrupt a joint session of congress to certify the presidential election results, the release said.