New England news in brief

A Quincy woman allegedly stole a Boston Fire Department pickup truck from the Moon Island fire academy Thursday and then drove it some 60 miles into Rhode Island, where she led police on a low-speed chase before being arrested. Alina Dunham, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving/eluding police, obstructing an officer in execution of duty, operating with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer. The incident began shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Motorists alerted police in Coventry, R.I., about the red-and-white pickup truck traveling on Route 3 on one of the vehicle’s rims, the Coventry Police Department said in a statement. When Coventry police tried to pull over the pickup truck, the woman continued to drive the truck at a low rate of speed into the town of Warwick and through several neighboring communities before it came to a stop in the town of East Greenwich, the statement said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen from the firefighting academy in Quincy on Thursday, police said in the statement. Police said alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident, and there were no reported injuries. Dunham was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, police said.

CONCORD, N.H.

Police use of force debated

New Hampshire police would face additional restrictions on the use of deadly force, rubber bullets, and tear gas under a pair of bills debated Friday, while other measures would expand such authority for private citizens. Under current law, officers are justified in using deadly force when they believe it is necessary to defend themselves or others from the imminent use of deadly force, or in order to arrest someone or prevent their escape from custody under certain circumstances. A bill before the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Friday would eliminate “to effect an arrest” as a justification. “If you need force to prevent the escape of somebody you believe to be a threat to society, you’re able to do that, there’s no change. However, if your only goal is to make an arrest, then you should not be using deadly force to effect an arrest,” said Representative Jess Edwards, an Auburn Republican who co-sponsored the bill. Several Democratic lawmakers suggested the bill doesn’t go far enough because it would still allow officers to kill fleeing suspects, while police testified against the measure. The committee also was hearing testimony on bills that would broaden the justifiable use of deadly force by civilians. One would permit someone to use deadly force in the defense of someone else, not just themselves. Another would allow such force when deadly force is used against someone in a vehicle and the third would eliminate a section of law that says such force is not justified if, among other things, the person can safely retreat from the encounter. (AP)

Skier killed in avalanche identified

The backcountry skier who died following an avalanche on Mount Washington was identified Friday as Ian Forgays, 54, of Lincoln, Vt., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Forgays was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the snow-filled Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot. Rescuers hiked up into the ravine, despite potential avalanche danger, in an effort to find him. They detected an avalanche beacon tracking device signal after several hours and dug through 13 feet of packed snow and debris before they found the body of Forgays. (AP)

BURLINGTON, VT.

City official joining Biden team

The director of Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office is taking a job with President Biden’s administration, city officials have announced. Luke McGowan has accepted a position as a senior adviser on the White House Intergovernmental Affairs Team, Mayor Miro Weinberger said this week. McGowan will lead the stimulus and economic recovery efforts with state and local governments, Weinberger said. McGowan launched the city’s COVID-19 Resource & Recovery Center last year, which oversaw relief funds, mask creation, and distribution and support for people in quarantine, Weinberger said. He also recently oversaw the transformation of the Champlain Inn into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness, the mayor said. (AP)







