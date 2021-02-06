State Police, Chicopee police asking for public’s help finding missing 11-year-old boy

State Police and Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who was last walking near the Connecticut River on Friday.
Aiden Blanchardwas last seen walking alone in the Willimansett neighborhood to the lower Front Street area, which is close to the Connecticut River, Chicopee police said in a Facebook post. As of Saturday morning, search and rescue teams were deployed in the area of the Medina Street boat ramp, which is on the Connecticut River.
He was described as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair, police said. Blanchard was last seen wearing a red ski jacket, black ski pants, black sneakers, and a black hoodie.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at (413)-594-1740.
*****Missing Juvenile***** The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with a missing juvenile....Posted by Chicopee Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.