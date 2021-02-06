State Police, Chicopee police asking for public’s help finding missing 11-year-old boy

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard, who was least seen walking in the Willimansett neighborhood Friday. Chicopee Police Department

State Police and Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy who was last walking near the Connecticut River on Friday.

Aiden Blanchardwas last seen walking alone in the Willimansett neighborhood to the lower Front Street area, which is close to the Connecticut River, Chicopee police said in a Facebook post. As of Saturday morning, search and rescue teams were deployed in the area of the Medina Street boat ramp, which is on the Connecticut River.