Thousands of contaminated clams wash up on Revere, Nantasket beaches after nor’easter

Tens of thousands of surf clams washed up on Revere Beach and Nantasket Beach this past week, but officials said to think twice before making one a part of your lunch.
The strong surf from last week’s nor’easter swept the clams onto the beaches, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries said in a statement. Parts of the state were slammed with more than 18 inches of snow during the storm that also caused thousands of people to lose power.
Swarms of beachgoers and seagulls alike turned up to see the clams, some of which had shells close to a half-foot long, at Revere Beach Saturday.
Advertisement
While surf clams can be harvested by hand and added to chowders and soups, or other dishes the department said this batch is not safe for human consumption as both Revere Beach and Nantasket Beach remain closed to shellfishing because of bacterial contamination.
Harvesting shellfish also generally requires a permit in Massachusetts, the department said.
“Before collecting or harvesting shellfish from any area, DMF recommends you check with the local Shellfish Department and our website for permit requirements as well as the current area classification and status,” the statement said.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.