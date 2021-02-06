Winter storm could bring 6 to 8 inches of snow to Boston Sunday

A winter storm is expected to arrive Sunday morning and bring from 6 to 8 inches of snow to Boston before the storm peters out likely before the end of the big game, according to the National Weather Service.

Many people already had all the reasons they needed to stay on the couch Sunday: the weekend, the pandemic, the Super Bowl.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday, and forecasters warned that snowfall could be heavy at times, likely in the late morning and the afternoon.

The entire state is expected to see some snowfall, ranging from 3 to 4 inches in the western part of the state and outer cape, 4 to 6 on the islands, and 6 to 8 across a broad swath of the state stretching from Worcester to Gloucester and Hyannis, according to the weather service.

“Travel could be very difficult,” forecasters said in an advisory about the storm.

In Boston, the snow is expected to follow a sunny, nearly cloudless day Saturday with a high near 40 degrees, according to the weather service.

It will likely feel colder than that with a stiff west wind of up to 17 miles per hour and gusts about twice that, forecasters said.

Which could well be enough to keep some on the couch most of Saturday, too.





