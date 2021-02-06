Woman faces charges in crash that injured Northampton police officer

Aquadro was traveling eastbound on Rocky Hill Road, which is a part of Route 66, when she allegedly crossed lanes and slammed into a marked police cruiser around 11:30 p.m., according to the statement.

A criminal complaint was issued against Maleaha Aquadro, 25, of Florence Friday for charges of reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and civil infractions of speeding, marked lanes violation, and a seatbelt violation, the statement said.

A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly slammed into a police cruiser and injured an officer in Northampton on Jan. 30, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Officer Matthew Knowlton attempted to swerve out of the way when he saw Aquadro’s vehicle driving toward him while he was on patrol, the district attorney’s office said.

Despite sustaining a broken leg in the crash, Knowlton cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed through the driver’s side window to help give aid to Aquadro, the statement said.

Officials said Aquadro was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be removed from the vehicle. Both she and Knowlton were taken to Baystate Hospital with serious injuries, according to a post on the police department’s official Facebook page.

Knowlton remains hospitalized as a result of the crash. His sister, Celena Kapushinski, said in a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday that he has undergone multiple surgeries but is “keeping his spirits high.”

“As always he continues to stay positive and reach out as much as he can to keep us updated,” Kapushinski said in the post. “We can’t wait until this part of his journey to recovery is complete and we can take him home.”

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Officials said further charges may be brought in the case.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.