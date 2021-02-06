An intense vaccine drive, straight through the arena

Late last month, teachers lined up to receive their doses. As they pulled into the main parking lot, volunteers in rain jackets and bright yellow vests flagged them down.

These days, volunteers and city employees are administering as many as 1,500 doses every day. Their reward: a chance to earn the coveted shots for themselves.

Broadbent Arena in Kentucky is usually known for its monster truck rallies and as the former home of Louisville’s ice hockey teams. But its large doors and ventilation made it the perfect venue for a new purpose: distributing as many coronavirus vaccines as possible, as quickly as possible.

After filling out some paperwork, they drove into the arena. They talked to the volunteers about their excitement and concerns. One common question: “Does it hurt?”

Volunteer nurses administer the vaccines. Ali Son Solan prided herself on her bedside, or carside, manner.

“Just a little pinch,” she said, massaging a woman’s arm.

With shots in their arms and stickers in hand, patients headed to another parking lot where volunteers monitored them for side effects. Many teachers in this lot knew one another and rolled down their windows to exchange stories.

Chrystel Blair teaches special education. She said she was skeptical of the vaccine, but she wanted to be able to return to the classroom.

Blair said she worried about her students — “I need to go back for the sake of my children” — but also had concerns about the potential consequences of returning to school. The children will be unvaccinated, and she is not convinced the vaccine will be totally effective.

“I took the vaccine not for myself, but for the livelihood of others,” she said.

Most participants last week said the process took about an hour. One manager said a few people arrived with fake paperwork in hopes of sneaking through for a shot, but they were caught and told to leave.

About 50 volunteers work on the main floor, and another 25 outside. About 4,000 people signed up to volunteer at Broadbent Arena. Many said they felt lucky to get a shift.

Volunteers have many jobs, from directing traffic to collecting paperwork and disinfecting clipboards. On rainy days, those who are assigned to indoor jobs feel fortunate.

After 40 hours of work, the volunteers are eligible for their own vaccines. Every day, the oldest volunteers with 40 hours under their belts get the leftover doses.

Tijana Krljas, 24, a nursing student, administered shots. She said the steady stream of cars rumbling through felt like “a bright, shining ray of hope that finally came.”

Under umbrellas and ponchos, members of the outside crew earn double-time for their work. Peter Tower said he was not counting on getting a vaccine early but wanted to help bring an end to the pandemic.

Jacob Hutti, a retired pharmacist who loaded syringes from the main vaccine vial, got a massage during his shift.

“It’s all the same forearm, finger manipulation over and over and over again,” he said.

Several older volunteers said they were there to get the vaccine. They worried that the rollout for the general public could take many weeks or months — far longer than they wanted to wait.

On a recent Monday, five volunteers were selected to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine. Several others waited in the lobby, hoping their names would be called.

The five who received their shots walked out together, jubilant and hopeful that the end of the pandemic was coming. “Woohoo,” one yelled, receiving laughs and a nod.

Ben Graves, a retired pharmacist, was one of the lucky ones.

“I never thought I’d be so excited to take a shot,” Graves said on his way to the exit.