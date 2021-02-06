Here’s how Mass. residents 75 and older should be able to use the new vaccine call center

The resource is intended for individuals who are unable to access the vaccine appointment website to schedule their appointments. Many seniors encountered difficulties when attempting to secure slots with the online platform last week. Many within this demographic may also lack Internet service or are uncomfortable with computers. The call center is an attempt to streamline some of the issues people are experiencing amid a rocky rollout of Phase 2 of the state’s inoculation program, as well as reach a group of people that might be unfamiliar with the online process.

The state unveiled a call center yesterday to help Massachusetts residents 75 and older book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s a look at how the call center should work:

Step 1

Dial 2-1-1 to access the resource line. An automated voice messaging system will prompt eligible callers to press 2 for help scheduling an appointment. The automated message clarifies that it may take several weeks to secure a slot due to high demand and limited vaccine supply. There may also be a wait time on the line given expected high-call volume.

Step 2

Once connected with a representative, the caller will be asked to confirm he or she is 75 or older and either has no internet access or otherwise cannot use the website to book an appointment. Call-takers will then use the state’s COVID-19 vaccine map to find nearby locations and determine whether appointments are available.

Step 3

If no appointments are available within a distance the caller can travel, individuals will be offered the chance to be placed on a call-back list for the mass vaccination sites. The four mass vaccination sites the state currently lists are at the Danvers Doubletree Hotel (50 Ferncroft Rd., Danvers), Fenway Park in Boston (4 Jersey St., Boston), Gillette Stadium in Foxboro (1 Patriot Place, Foxboro), and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield (1655 Boston Rd., Springfield). Residents will receive a call-back as appointments become available at these sites, according to the state.

Due to high-demand and limited supply, the state is warning individuals may experience “significant” wait times. The Baker administration says it will monitor wait times and make necessary adjustments.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, and is available in English, Spanish, and translation services are available for 100-plus languages, according to the state.





