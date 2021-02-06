Mass. reports 3,378 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths Saturday

The state’s numbers for COVID-19 cases, including daily totals of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, are trending downward as vaccines are rolled out to eligible groups in Massachusetts.

The state reported 58,768 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,451 coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 3,378 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 513,526. The confirmed death toll grew to 14,622, including 59 newly reported deaths.

But despite the progress against the coronavirus, public health officials warn that new variants could lead to a resurgence, and urge people to continue wearing masks and following guidance to avoid spreading the disease.

As of Saturday, 129,509 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 14.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,385 people, bringing that total to 496,324.





The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.11 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

That rate would be 4.9 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out, according to the state.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.