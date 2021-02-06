Marjorie Taylor Greene agonistes

This woman recently raised her hand and solemnly swore “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” On Jan. 6, we saw who our immediate and more dangerous enemies are. And a woman who mocked school shootings was poised to sit on the House Education Committee?

Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2019 liked a Facebook post that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from her role as House speaker. If anyone uttered such words against a spouse, they would be slapped with a restraining order. But Greene was elected to Congress from Georgia. And on Wednesday evening she got a standing ovation from her Republican colleagues. This shows how low the former president has dropped our moral bar.

Advertisement

No, Senator Mitch McConnell, Greene is not just a “cancer for the Republican Party.” She is a cancer on American democracy. She has no place on any congressional committee nor in the Congress (“House votes to exile Greene from panels,” Page A2, Feb. 5). She just has to go.

Tessy Maliakal

Norfolk





Must admit she is on to something about our social media landscape

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped millions of jaws when she claimed that she was not responsible for the loopy, hurtful, and dangerous lies she has promulgated because she “was allowed to believe” they were true. But before we dismiss this statement together with the other self-serving hooey she has peddled in her pursuit of power, we should also note that she was allowed to believe those things — by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the darker denizens of the Internet who themselves are allowed to encourage belief in dangerous lies, for profit and with immunity from consequences.

Greene is a strange advocate for a sort of in loco parentis censorship by Facebook, Twitter, and other social media, but her need to pin her irresponsibility on the irresponsibility of others makes for strange bedfellows. And in this instance, there is sense in her nonsense.

Advertisement

Vincent J. Canzoneri

Newton





Fighting words, and then some

In 1170, King Henry II of England was annoyed with Thomas Becket, archbishop of Canterbury. In public, Henry said something like, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” Most of his subjects took no action. But four who were prone to violence, who had the equipment and skills to be good at it, went to Canterbury and murdered Becket.

Is it House minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s position that if King Henry had privately retracted his statement, Becket might still be alive today?

Jape Shattuck

Newport, R.I.





Even in rebuke, let’s not resort to behavior we condemn

While I support the position that hate-spewing, conspiracy-inclined politicians need to go, it is poor form, and implicitly racist, to compare them to trash (”It’s time for the GOP to take out the trash,” Editorial, Feb. 2). While we need to hold them accountable, I think other things are going on with these people about which we should be compassionate, and we should not resort to behavior we condemn (for example, name-calling).

Jen Zarutskie

Millis