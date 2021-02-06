Poem: Garden of Stories

That blank canvases shouldn’t bite me

If I know anything now it’s

That my fingers should not shame

In desiring for dirt.

The dreams drift me to places I’ve only

Seen through my grandmother’s eyes.

That I shouldn’t hesitate to help,

To grieve through growth and guidance.

Let mountain ranges erupt, across my body,

Bones.

Andes and Sierra Nevada.

Let my fingers cradle rich wet soil,

Squeezing between my toes.

I always wondered,

Why my grandmother loved to garden.

To tend it.

Obsessively.

Perhaps, it is the act of tending

— not slaving —

over nature that brings her peace. Brings her reminders of her privilege of freedom.

I always wondered why she’d been a teacher and her mother before her.

Perhaps it was the liberty of teaching when it had used to be a crime. A crime to be literate.

Cross-eyed from staring at the pages of letters faded.

How incredulous, that my great grandfather wrote a book on his escape from slavery.

Forest of words, punctuations of stars, guiding.

If I know anything now it’s that,

Shamelessly I follow faded footprints, through dreams of gardens, teaching, and words

— a thousand stories —

remembered.

Asiyah Herrera, 19, is working on a novel. She was a 2020 finalist for Boston Youth Poet Laureate. In January, she became the youngest author published in the Boston Art Review. Herrera is a teaching artist for the Youth Literary Advisory Board at 826 Boston, a nonprofit writing and tutoring organization that empowers traditionally underserved students ages 6-18 to tell their stories.