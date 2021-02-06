Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly strike in the third period as Bruins rally again to beat Flyers

The signs that the intensity would ramp up in the second meeting in three days between the two teams were there when Brandon Carlo was whistled for holding against Travis Konecny just 3:26 after puck drop. About five minutes later, the Flyers’ Scott Laughton landed in the penalty box for slashing Chris Wagner.

So many Bruins were coming in and out of the penalty box in the first period that it was hard for the officials to keep track.

Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly scored goals 27 seconds apart as the Bruins came from behind in the third period for the fourth straight game, erasing a 1-0 deficit to beat the Flyers, 2-1, Friday night in Philadelphia.

But once Connor Clifton and Nicolas Aube-Kubel dropped the gloves at the 13:50 mark, the floodgates opened. In a matter of three minutes, Clifton had plenty of company in the box. Wagner, Charlie McAvoy, and Carlo were sitting beside him after being called for roughing, high-sticking, and hooking.

With three of their six defensemen in the box, the Bruins had to find a way to survive.

The Flyers had 5-on-4 and 5-on-3 advantages. At one point, when McAvoy popped out of the box at the 3:32 mark, referee Steve Kozari had to stop play to make sure the right player was leaving. Mcavoy and Wagner were just as confused.

But the Bruins kept things together with a penalty kill that’s been one of the best in the NHL in the early stages of the season.

With Kevan Miller, Jeremy Lauzon, and Patrice Bergeron handling most of the short-handed dirty work, the Bruins blanked the Flyers on three power plays, keeping the ship steady when things could’ve gone sideways.

Coming in, the Bruins had killed 88.9 percent of their penalties, second only to the Colorado Avalanche.

After coming from behind on the strength of its explosive top line to pick up their past two wins, the Bruins’ special teams had to hold it together to give themselves a chance to win back-to-back games against a Flyers team that’s breathing down their necks in the East Division.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was spotless through the first two periods, coming up with 11 saves, including three on the Flyers’ power plays.

He bailed the Bruins out in the second period after Jakob Zboril was called for hooking Joel Farabee on a breakaway, giving Farabee a penalty shot. Rask perfectly read Farabee’s attempt to go 5-hole and made the easy save.

Despite being shorthanded for a total of 5:37 seconds over the first two periods, the Bruins still fired 13 shots on Flyers goalie Brian Elliott goal, but couldn’t cash in.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.