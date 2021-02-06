The Bruins decided to rebuild their defense with youth, and the early returns are positive

Still, the Bruins trusted that this season was the right time to put more responsibility in the hands of their younger players.

For one, the Bruins presented longtime captain Zdeno Chara with the option of staying, but with a reduced role. Chara felt he had more to give and found a new home with the Washington Capitals.

Once the Bruins playoff run ended last fall, the organization made the conscious decision to steer itself towards its youth. That choice led to difficult goodbyes.

The early returns on that decision have been positive. Entering Saturday, the Bruins had an NHL-best 18 points and their crop of young talent has risen to the occasion.

Advertisement

“We made a calculated decision,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “We talked about that right before the season started at the end of our last season that we were going to incorporate some of these young guys. How that happened, we weren’t exactly sure. We had a good idea what we wanted to do. And this is how it ends up playing out. So we thought that these kids would be ready to go in and compete, give us good minutes, and we thought the other people around them would step up their play.”

Charlie McAvoy, 23, is third on the team in points (10) behind Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (15 apiece).

“We figured well, Charlie, you know, we’ll consider himself a guy that we’ll lean on more even though we lean on him a lot,” Cassidy said.

Brandon Carlo, 24, delivered a game-winning goal against the Capitals last week.

“He’s got two goals and had some opportunities for others that we would need a little extra from him,” Cassidy said.

While Cassidy considered Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril wild cards, he said he had a good idea what they could bring.

Advertisement

“We’re content with where they’re at and what they brought,” Cassidy said. “So far, so good. But again, we’re roughly 20% into this year. I think we need a bigger sample size to truly evaluate. You know where they’re at. But right now, they’re doing what’s asked of them, so good for them.

“There’s been no discussion of taking them out of the lineup, giving them a night off to maybe watch and learn. May happen down the road. But so far that hasn’t been one of the decisions we’ve thought about. And so that means consistency has been there for the most part.”

Schedule shift

The NHL announced a laundry list of schedule adjustments in the wake of several postponements due to COVID-19 protocols following the Buffalo Sabres COVID-19 outbreak. The Bruins had four home games rescheduled.

Their matchup against the Sabres that was originally set for Saturday was pushed to March 27 at 1 p.m.. A rematch that was supposed to take place Monday will now be played April 13 at 7 p.m.

The Bruins were scheduled to face the Islanders on March 27, but that game was moved up to March 23 at 7 p.m. They were also supposed to face the Islanders on April 13, but will instead meet on April 14 on 6 p.m.

Killjoys

The Bruins have the second-best penalty kill in the league (87.8) entering Saturday, and Cassidy said the effect that it’s had on opponents is undeniable.

“I look at our PK right now as a buzzkill for the other team in terms of it’s not going to be automatic you’re going to get some offensive opportunities,” Cassidy said. “And if you’re not on your toes, you know, we might get some on our own, right. So I think that’s what our PK has done to other teams. It’s choked out the life out of their team at times.”

Advertisement

The Bruins killed three penalties in the first period of Friday’s win over the Flyers and one more in the third period, all of which hijacked the Flyers’ momentum and gave the Bruins a chance to pull off their third straight come-from-behind victory.

“What our PK does to teams when it’s on is it frustrates,” Cassidy added. “Now they’re at their bench, our skill players are banging their sticks or kicking the door, they’re yelling at one another. That can take you out of your game. So they’ve done a great job at that.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.