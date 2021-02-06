Celtics’ Jaylen Brown to sit out Friday night’s game against Clippers with left knee soreness

“There was a play in front of our bench where he laid [the ball in] off one leg. I told him he looked like me on that one,” Stevens said. “He was sore [Wednesday] night, [Thursday] still sore, [Friday] morning still sore. It will be more of a day-to-day. He’s just dealing with the intensity of all these games that have come before.”

It is the first game Brown has missed this season because of injury. Brown played until the buzzer Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings but coach Brad Stevens noticed Brown was laboring.

The team listed Brown as questionable Thursday but he was ruled out several hours before the tip Friday. The Celtics welcomed back Payton Pritchard to a thin point guard crew. Pritchard missed two weeks with a strained medial collateral ligament in his right knee sustained in a collision with Brown against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers also played Friday with less than a full stretch. Forward Paul George was a late scratch with right foot soreness. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue offered no details on George, who hit eight 3-pointers in the Clippers’ win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Walker: We must find a way

Kemba Walker believes the Celtics have the ingredients to become an elite team in the East. The missing element is execution down the stretch.

The Celtics entered Friday night’s game against the Clippers having lost six of nine games, with their last three losses by 5 points or less. The team has two more difficult road games, a Super Bowl Sunday matchup with the Phoenix Suns and Tuesday against the Utah Jazz.

“A lot of our losses have been on us,” said Walker, who returned to the lineup after taking Wednesday night off to rest his left knee. “Things that just some game that We haven’t played as hard as we can or we made some mistakes in some games that we lose that we’re close. We can get better on that as a group, things that went on in the game that we can correct down the line to help us win games. I think we’ve got to figure it out.”

Walker said he won’t be playing in the second game of back-to-backs indefinitely, robbing the Celtics of a key veteran in close games.

“We just need to figure out what’s working best for us at the time and stick to it and be more poised down the stretch,” he said. “We’re going to continue to learn from our mistakes and continue to grow as a group and continue to get closer and keep on building our chemistry. We’ve got a lot of young guys and we’ve got guys who have been hurt. [Marcus] Smart goes down. We’ve just got to figure it out and we will.”

Walker added he doesn’t support a potential All-Star Game in Atlanta. Because he missed the first month of the season after a knee procedure, he is unlikely to be selected.

“I’m probably not going to be selected so I could care less,” he said. “We all seen what LeBron [James] said [about the All-Star Game being a bad idea.] I agree, he’s a smart man. He’s been around. He’s a leader so a lot of things he says is correct and he feels the way he feels. I’m probably going to take a vacation.”

Walker was seen during the Celtics’ 116-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings consulting with and encouraging second-year point guard Tremont Waters, who played significant minutes for just the second time this season.

“As far as Tre, that’s my little brother,” Walker said. “We’ve spent a lot of time together, we always talk, text back and forth. He loves the game. He wants to be a great player. That’s what I’m here for. I’ve been around for a long time. He looks up to me and I’m just trying to be here for my little bro. That’s it. He can get a little down on himself. I try to give encouragement to him as well as all my other teammates.

“These guys depend on me to bring a certain energy, a certain positive attitude. As much as I can, I gotta be that guy every day. I gotta a lot of respect for Tre, love his game, love the player he is and will become.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.