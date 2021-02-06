Four Bruins games rescheduled due to Sabres’ COVID-19 outbreak

The NHL on Saturday announced the rescheduling of multiple games affected by the Sabres’ COVID-19 outbreak, and four Bruins game were moved to later in the season, including Saturday’s and this coming Monday’s games with Buffalo. One game was moved ahead in the schedule. The games are:

- Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo moved to March 27 at 1 p.m.

- Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo moved to April 13 at 7 p.m.