Four Bruins games rescheduled due to Sabres’ COVID-19 outbreak

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated February 6, 2021, 1 hour ago
Two games between the Bruins and Sabres have been rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Sabres.
The NHL on Saturday announced the rescheduling of multiple games affected by the Sabres’ COVID-19 outbreak, and four Bruins game were moved to later in the season, including Saturday’s and this coming Monday’s games with Buffalo. One game was moved ahead in the schedule. The games are:

- Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo moved to March 27 at 1 p.m.

- Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo moved to April 13 at 7 p.m.

- March 27 vs. New York Islanders moved to March 23 at 7 p.m.

- April 13 vs. vs. New York Islanders moved to April 14 at 6 p.m.

The Bruins play again Wednesday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m.

