Jordan Spieth catches up to Xander Schauffele for share of Phoenix Open lead

The 27-year-old Texan raised the volume considerably at TPC Scottsdale, drawing the biggest roar of the week from the limited crowd on the par-3 16th when he curled in a 36-footer for birdie and the outright lead.

Winless since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour.

A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under-par 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He followed with a fan-thrilling 30-footer for birdie on 17 after driving well left on the short par 4.

Instead of the usual Saturday crowd that has topped 200,000, attendance is capped at 5,000 fans a day, the most for a tour event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spieth gave them a show to remember.

After making four birdies on the front nine for a share of the lead, he had an unexpected birdie on the par-4 10th when he chipped in from 68 feet after driving left and hitting his approach long and left.

Spieth hit inside a foot from 170 yards for birdie on the par-4 11th, then just missed eagling the two back-nine par 5s. On the 13th, he couldn’t get a 5 1/2-foot eagle putt to fall after hitting a 208-yard second shot from the desert hardpan. On the water-guarded 15th, he left a 24-foot eagle putt 6 inches short.

Spieth had a career-best 10 birdies and matched his tour best of 61 set in the third round of his 2015 victory in the John Deere Classic.

The fourth-ranked Schauffele, coming off a second-place tie last week at Torrey Pines, shot a 65 to match Spieth at 18-under 196.

Schauffele, the second-round leader, made a 7-foot birdie putt on 17 to tie Spieth, then missed an 11-footer on 18.

Scottie Scheffler and Kyoung-Hoon Lee each shot 66 to get to 15 under.

Third-ranked Justin Thomas, third the last two years in the event, had a 64 to join Louis Oosthuizen (63) at 14 under.

Thomas squandered five strokes on two holes late Thursday and early Friday, making a triple bogey on 17 in the first round and opening the second with a double on 10.

Steve Stricker, the 53-year-old US Ryder Cup captain trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, had a 69 to drop into a tie for seventh at 13 under with Brooks Koepka (66) and James Hahn (66). Stricker began the day a stroke behind Schauffele after opening rounds of 65 and 66.

Jon Rahm, the former Arizona State star who tops the field at No. 2 in the world, had a 68 to reach 10 under.

Sixth-ranked Rory McIlroy was 6 under after a 70. He’s playing the event for the first time.

Defending champion Webb Simpson also was 6 under, shooting 69.

European — Dustin Johnson is in sight of another victory at the Saudi International, a European Tour event the top-ranked American has virtually made his own.

Johnson birdied the last two holes of his third round to shoot 4-under-par 66 and take a two-stroke lead on 13 under overall on Saturday as he looks to win the tournament for the second time, after the inaugural edition in 2019.

In the defense of the title last year, he placed second behind Graeme McDowell.

“I would say the game is in better form right now than two years ago,” said Johnson, the reigning Masters champion, “but I think I holed a lot more putts two years ago than I did this year so far.

“But there’s always tomorrow.”

Victor Perez of France is Johnson’s nearest rival after shooting 66 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. Four players — Soren Kjeldsen (65), Tony Finau (67), Andy Sullivan (68,) and Tyrrell Hatton (66), the recent Abu Dhabi Championship winner — are a stroke further back at 10 under overall.

They are all chasing a player who has had six top-three finishes in his last eight events stretching back to the PGA Championship in August.

Johnson returned to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club early Saturday to complete his second round and rolled in a birdie putt from 15 feet at the last for a 6-under 64, leaving him a shot off the lead shared by Ryan Fox and Stephen Gallacher.

Johnson moved into a share of the lead by the second hole of his third round and the outright lead by the time he reached the back nine. He brought the field back into play, though, by making a double bogey at No. 13 — for his first dropped shots of the week — after a poor 8-iron approach shot from the middle of the fairway that fell 30 yards short.

He reacted by finishing birdie-birdie — his eagle putt at the last shaved the right side of the cup — to take command again.

“I was a little frustrated today. You know, I just try not to let it linger too long,” Johnson said. “I know I’m doing things right, but sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.

“But I still played a really solid round and real happy with the way I’m playing,” he continued. “A little frustrated maybe with the shot on 13. But other than that, very pleased with how I played.”

The Saudi International is the last of three events in the “Gulf Swing” that launches 2021 on the European Tour.