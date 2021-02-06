Merrimack Valley Conference announces plans for MVC Cup winter tournaments, championship events

The Merrimack Valley Conference has announced it will host MVC Cup championship tournaments and events for all of its winter sports at the conclusion of the season, to take place during February vacation week.
In boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as boys’ hockey, MVC teams will be seeded 1-10 based on regular-season record and compete in the following format:
- MVC 1 tournament — single elimination for Seeds 1-4
- MVC 2 tournament — single elimination for Seeds 5-8
- Seeds 9 and 10 will compete in home-and-home series.
- Higher seeds will be the host in all semifinal games
- Championship games will be played at Tewksbury Memorial (boys’ basketball), Chelmsford High (girls’ basketball), and Lowell’s Tsongas Center (hockey)
In girls’ hockey, teams will be seeded 1-5, and the top three teams will compete in a championship tournament.
- Seeds 2 and 3 will play in a semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 17 (higher seed as host)
- Seed 1 will get a bye, and face the semifinal winner in the championship game on Feb. 20 or 21 at Tsongas Center in Lowell
- Seeds 4 and 5 will play in a consolation game
All games in basketball and hockey will be streamed live on YouTube via either the host school or the MVC Network.
Championship meets also will be held for boys’ swimming & diving, and girls’ gymnastics.
Advertisement
- Boys’ swimming & diving will compete in a virtual MVC Meet. Teams will report their times/scores and a champion will be determined.
- In gymnastics, there will be separate MVC 1 and MVC 2 meets. Teams will be seeded 1-8, with seeds 1-4 competing in the MVC 1 championship, and seeds 5-8 competing in the MVC 2 championship. Team 9 will compete in a consolation meet to be determined.