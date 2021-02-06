A perfect 10 for Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball after comeback win over Bishop Feehan

In the preseason, B-R coach Cheryl Seavey challenged her players to step up in Bollin’s absence. In the regular-season finale, she received contributions from all eight players in the lineup.

The reigning Division 1 South champion Trojans capped an undefeated regular season Friday night, using a fourth-quarter surge to race by visiting Bishop Feehan, 49-37, in a nonleague matchup.

In the absence of two-time Globe All-Scholastic Shay Bollin, a Duke commit who is missing her junior season after undergoing elective surgery, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball team relied on depth and experience to run the table in its abbreviated 10-game slate.

Senior captain Kenzie Matulonis stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks, while junior guard Amber Silva netted a team-high 12 points and classmate Fiona Kelly added 10 points and four rebounds.

Advertisement

“When I think about our team, we have so many kids that can step up and that was the challenge at the beginning of this journey when we understood Shay was going to be out,” Seavey said.

“We really challenged this team to say, who was going to take ownership of the points, rebounds, assists, steals. It didn’t have to be one person to take the whole piece of pie, but if each person did a little bit more we had a chance to be successful.”

B-R (10-0) entered the matchup with an average margin of victory of 35 points, but trailed at the end of all three quarters. Sharp shooting from Feehan juniors Lydia Mordarski (11 points) and Camryn Fauria (6 points, 6 rebounds) helped the Shamrocks enter halftime up 22-17.

The Trojans battled back, taking the lead midway through the third quarter before captain Kyla Cunningham (8 points, 5 rebounds) helped Feehan (8-3) regain a 30-28 advantage heading into the fourth.

Advertisement

However, the final frame belonged to B-R with the backcourt of Matulonis and Silva in control. Matulonis, a University of New Hampshire commit, scored or assisted on seven of the Trojans’ final 11 field goals, while Silva drained a pair of left corner 3-pointers during a 17-4 run that put the hosts up 45-34.

“We had no intensity on offense the first three quarters and I think everyone just settled in and played their own game,” Matulonis said. “We started to understand their defense and took advantage of it. I wanted to win for my team and I’m proud of all the girls. Everyone stepped up without Shay.”

Up next for B-R is the Southeast Conference tournament, scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.

Bishop Stang 50, Cardinal Spellman 30 — Abby Fernandes netted 22 points and Bridget Markey had 18 to lead the way for the Spartans (4-5) in the Catholic Central win.

Central Catholic 68, Haverhill 42 — WPI-bound guard Adrianna Miles of Wilmington netted 16 points and snared four steals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the host Raiders (8-0).

Concord-Carlisle 55, Waltham 42 — Kori Baruch (22 points) and Haley Newcomb (11 points) carried host the Patriots to the Dual County League win.

Danvers 59, Salem 30 — Captain Julia Vaillancourt led the Falcons (4-3) with 21 points in the Northeastern Conference win.

Dedham 59, Norton 49 — Junior Avery O’Connor drained six 3-pointers on her way to a 30-point night as the visiting Marauders (4-7) closed out their season with the Tri-Valley League win.

Advertisement

Kayana Armbrister rose to the occasion with 19 points in Fenway's big victory over CASH. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Fenway 74, CASH 8 — The three-time defending City League champion Panthers (3-0) continued their strong start with a dominant home win over CASH. Junior guard/forward Wynter Neal scored a team-high 30 points, while classmate Kayana Armbrister added 19. The Panthers opened the contest with a 29-3 first quarter and shut out CASH, 20-0, in the third. “Wynter is a really versatile player,” said first-year coach Caitlin Fenn. “She has a great outside shot, she can take it to the hole, she can rebound, [and] she can post you up.”

Greater Lowell 38, Essex Tech 29 — Aliza Som tallied 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in the Commonwealth win for the Gryphons (4-1)

Hanover 53, Pembroke 28 — Dani Tilden (18 points) and Emily Flynn (14 points) led the way for the Hawks (8-2) in the Patriot League win.

Hingham 57, Duxbury 22 — Caroline Connelly scored 16 points, Perry Blasetti added 15, and the Harborwomen (6-4) cruised past the Dragons (4-5) in the Patriot League.

Latin Academy 66, Boston United 24 — Senior Jordan Bellot netted 20 points and junior Ruth Norton added 16 for the Dragons in the Boston City League win.

Mansfield 64, Milford 33 — Abby Wager netted a career-high 20 points as the visiting Hornets (5-4) recorded their second win in two days over the Scarlet Hawks. Ashley Santos added 11 points.

North Quincy 36, Quincy 22 — Freshman Orlagh Gormley poured in 25 points as the Red Raiders (6-3) outscored the visiting Presidents 25-3 in the second half for the Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Pentucket 54, Rockport 20 — Senior forward Mackenzie Currie paced visiting Pentucket (8-1) with 16 points in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Rockland 43, Carver 23 — Julia Elie tallied 15 points and Charlie Kelliher added 12 for the Bulldogs (6-3) in the South Shore win.

Scituate 61, Plymouth South 39 — Sophomore Grace Love notched a career-high 14 points to power the Sailors (6-1) to the road Patriot League win.

Swampscott 55, Gloucester 34 — Freshman Victoria Quagrello scored 11 points and helped the Big Blue (3-2) defend home court in the Northeastern Conference.

Walpole 54, Natick 40 — Sophomore Chinenye Odenigbo posted a 21-point, 15-rebound performance for host Walpole (5-2) in the Bay State Conference contest.

Westwood 46, Hopkinton 35 — Junior Haley Jacobson logged a career-high 14 points for the Wolverines (2-4) in their Tri-Valley League home win.

Whitman-Hanson 51, Marshfield 47 — The Panthers (6-2) pushed their winning streak to five, securing a Patriot League home win behind 14 points and 21 rebounds from junior Abby Martin.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 56, Norwell 38 — Matt Maguire collected 17 points, 16 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 4 assists as the host Green Wave (6-3) improved to 4-2 in the South Shore League.

Brighton 68, CASH 37 — Senior Jamel Shaheed dropped 33 points for the visiting Bengals (2-1) in their Boston City League victory.

Cardinal Spellman 54, Bishop Stang 51 — Senior Jayden Gelin buried a 3-pointer from halfcourt as time expired to give the host Cardinals (3-5) the Catholic Central League win.

Advertisement

Chelmsford 60, Methuen 56 — Seniors Tarmo Tari (21 points), Kimonte Donkor (16), and Nick Tedesco (11) led the Lions in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cohasset 71, Randolph 68 — Needing just two points for 1,000 in his career, senior Liam Cunnie (21 points) buried a 3 on the first possession to reach the milestone and lead the host Clippers (4-3) to the South Shore League victory. Senior Will Grudinskas and junior James Appleton both contributed 15 points.

Dover-Sherborn 60, Medway 50 — Sophomore Luke Rinaldi scored 18 points in the Tri-Valley League win for the host Raiders. Junior Oliver Magliaro had 21 for the Mustangs.

Boston United 67, Latin Academy 27 — Sophomore Osman Aden netted 16 points and junior Osasu Woghiren posted a 14-point, 12-rebound effort as the visiting Dragons (3-0) picked up the Boston City League win.

Natick 64, Walpole 56 — Sam Gordon hit two game-tying free throws with 0.4 left in regulation and then Nick Ofodile scored 5 of the 8 points in overtime to lift the Redhawks (4-3) to the Bay State Conference victory. Ryan Mela had a team-high 21 points and had 13 boards.

Newburyport 86, Amesbury 83 — Behind 17 points apiece from Jacob Robertson and Max Gagnon, the host Clippers (9-0) survived a 44-point onslaught from Amesbury’s Cam Keliher (on 11 3-pointers) to stay unbeaten in the Cape Ann League.

Newton North 56, Weymouth 40 — Seniors Josh Church (15 points) and Duncan Bubar (14 points) powered the host Tigers (8-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 83, Acton-Boxborough 52 — Max Aicardi dropped 23 points and Jake Lemelman added 18 as the host Lions (5-3) dealt A-B (5-1) its first loss in the Dual County League.

Norwood 53, Ashland 39 — Joey Steeves led the host Mustangs (8-2) with 15 points in the Tri-Valley League victory.

O’Bryant 67, East Boston 63 — Senior captain Conan McCusker (29 points, seven 3-pointers) poured in 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (1-2) rallied from an 5-point deficit with under two minutes to play to force overtime and then prevail in the extra session. Ibrahim Bah added 24 points and five steals.

Peabody 69, Winthrop 47 — Senior Nick Vecchio led the visiting Tanners (4-2) with 17 points in the Northeastern Conference.

Plymouth North 76, Silver Lake 35 — The senior trio of Julian Llopiz (19 points), Victor Melendez (16 points) and Cam Shaughnessy (10 points) spearheaded the Eagles (6-4) in the Patriot League win.

Shawsheen 56, Lowell Catholic 51 — Senior captain Jake Tyler (18 points, 7 rebounds), senior James Genetti (16 points), sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau (12 points) and sophomore captain Jeremy Perez (12 points, 5 assists) powered the Rams (6-1) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Snowden 58, Charlestown 53 — Junior Omari Brooks tallied 17 points and senior Lansana Kaba scored 16 for the host Cougars (3-0) in the Boston City League contest.

South Boston 67, Burke 56 — The senior duo of Jamauri Brewington-Cape (27 points, 8 assists) and Jalen Bing-Wallace (17 points, 13 rebounds) led the host Knights (3-0) to victory in the Boston City League tilt.

Girls’ gymnastics

Dracut 135.050, Tewksbury 129.75 — Freshman Ciara Kehoe broke the school record with her 9.8 on the vault and finished with an all-around of 37.15 for the host Middies (4-0).

Boys’ hockey

Cardinal Spellman 5, East Bridgewater 0 — Stephen Nardelli made 23 saves and Mario Pangione scored a pair of goals for the Cardinals (2-4) in the nonleague win at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Catholic Memorial 4, Malden Catholic 2 — Will MacNeil and Brendan MacNeil had a goal and assist each to spark the Knights (3-3) in the Catholic Conference game at Malden Valley Forum. Ian Burke and Tommy Goonan also scored for CM, which got 16 saves from Dom Walecka.

Franklin 3, Attleboro 1 — Junior Christian Shabbick scored his first varsity goal for the Panthers (9-1) in their Hockomock League win at New England Sports Village. Sophomore Ben Jarosz and junior Justin Magazu each also tallied.

Hanover 3, North Quincy 0 — Junior Max DaSilva found the back of the net twice and senior Nate Delprete added a goal and an assist for the Hawks (8-1-1) at the Quincy Youth Arena. Sophomore goaltender Liam Monahan earned the shutout in the Patriot League contest.

Marshfield 5, Plymouth North 0 — Senior goaltender Aidan Healey posted a shutout for the Rams (7-1-2) in their Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena.

Scituate 5, Quincy 4 — Senior captain Evan McBrien racked up two goals and two assists for the Sailors (9-1) in the Patriot League win at Hobomock Arena. Junior Brendan Boyle added a goal and two assists.

St. John Paul II 7, Mashpee/Monomoy 3 — Senior captain Declan Tolley potted a hat trick for the Lions (1-6) at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Girls’ hockey

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Marshfield 0 — Bouncing back from their first loss, the Cougars (5-1-1) received two goals apiece from senior captain Christine Landry and eighth-grader Caroline Hartnett for the shutout win at Rockland Ice Arena. Sophomore Lauren White added a goal. The Cougars, who normally play an independent schedule, have been making the most of their affiliation with the Patriot League this winter, coach John Findley said. “It’s just nice to play games,” he said. Landry scored the lone goal of the first period 8:29 in before the Cougars scored three times — twice 11 seconds apart — to break it open in the second. Landry closed out scoring at 6:40 of the third. Marshfield (1-7) received 35 saves from sophomore McKenna Dans.

St. Mary’s 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sam Porazinski scored the equalizer, then Marina DiBiaso netted the winner and an empty-netter as the Spartans (9-2-2) rallied with a pair of third-period goals for the Catholic Central win at Connery Rink.