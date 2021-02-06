Stephen Curry tackles getting older, with some help from Tom Brady

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is 11 years Brady’s junior, but like Brady, he is starting to hear whispers about a possible decline at age 32. A broken hand cost him all but five games last season. The NBA train waits for no one, so he joined ex-teammate Kevin Durant as a former MVP who needed to prove he had not lost a bit of dominance despite a major injury.

Brady has proven his point to the Patriots, media pundits, and the rest of the NFL. He was far from washed up, despite his troublesome final season in New England, and he responded to the criticism by taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl at the age of 43.

Durant has bounced back amazingly from a torn Achilles’ and is an MVP candidate (30.8 points per game, second in NBA), while Curry went into the weekend fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.2 ppg) and posted a career-high 62 points last month as the Warriors push toward returning to an upper-echelon team in the Western Conference.

Curry said he has used Brady as a role model for how to treat his body and work on his craft as age becomes more of a factor.

“Absolutely, it’s a different sport, a different position, but it’s definitely an awareness of the little things that you can do that I’ve been doing, that I’m doing now and can do going forward to make sure your body is able to recover, stay in prime condition, so you give yourself a chance to be ready for season after season after season,” Curry said this past week. “And then you make the necessary adjustments of what your game needs to morph into. The approach and the discipline that he’s demonstrated on what it means to be a professional athlete on that level with that longevity, it doesn’t happen by accident, so there are things you can do to put yourself in a position to stretch it out even farther.”

Curry said he first met Brady seven years ago at the Preakness States in Baltimore. The two, both Under Armour endorsers, struck up a meaningful conversation about competitive drive and relentlessness despite previous success. Curry has won three NBA championships and two MVPs. Brady has won six Super Bowls.

“We had just lost to the Clippers in the first round so I had some free time. I went over and met him there,” Curry said. “We had a fairly decent conversation, and it seemed like he was always trying to pick up nuggets from guys from other leagues and that competitive fire, even in the middle of his offseason, you could see it in his eyes.

“You appreciate greatness. It’s amazing seven years later he’s still chasing Super Bowls and every time you see him in the bright stages you cannot not watch. You expect greatness to happen. We’ll be watching [Sunday] and see if he can get it done.”

Brady and Curry played golf together in June 2018. Instagram

Curry’s responsibility is different than in years past. The Warriors’ title run is over. Durant bolted for Brooklyn. Klay Thompson is missing his second consecutive season with a major injury, while Draymond Green is showing signs of decline. So, it’s Steph and the youngsters, and the goal is push the Warriors back to the postseason after last year’s miserable, injury-filled season.

“We’ve had an amazing five-year run, three championships and all of that, but now we’re climbing back that mountain again,” Curry said. “My role, from a leadership perspective, is to continue to elevate my game on the court, lending my experience . . . for the some of the young guys. I think about what people say about expectations, but I still have a lot left in the tank obviously and want to get the most out of it.”

Curry will turn 33 in March, a tricky age for a guard because the athleticism begins to wane. Very few players are LeBron James, playing at MVP level at age 36, or Kobe Bryant, who played at a high level until he retired at 38. Father Time is eventually going to arrive.

“You’re living in reality — unless you’re playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs. There’s a fine line between when you’re at your peak or when you need to really get the most of what you have on the court,” Curry said. “You definitely think about it.

“It’s a matter of everybody doing their job from the top down, everybody in the locker room, figuring out what that actually means, buying into it. And we have a lot to prove this season in terms of how good we can actually be. You live in that reality and you have a temperature check on some of the big agenda things that might be brewing, but my job is to go play, figure out how to get our team where we need to be, get the best seeding in the playoffs, and go from there.”

Curry said he doesn’t view the Warriors’ championship window as closing. Thompson will be back next season with plenty of gas, after not having played in two years. Rookie James Wiseman has the potential to be a star and general manager Bob Myers has created ways to upgrade the roster despite having two maximum-contract players on his payroll.

“Who’s to say we can’t put pieces together? I’m in the middle of my prime,” Curry said. “It’s hard to say what the number is, but we’re in a good spot. We’ve seen teams like Utah, for example, who have been together the last three years. They understand where shots are going to come, how the ball is supposed to move, they have a certain principles to follow and, night after night, they give themselves a great chance to win because of that.”

Curry has become OG, sage, life coach, and mentor for many of these young players who were in middle school when he was drafted in 2009. It’s a role he relishes, despite some of the inconsistencies inexperienced players may bring.

“Some nights you just don’t have it because you’re not on the same page, but there’s a confidence that comes with that, if you’re committed to the big-picture goal of who you are,” he said.

“Early in the season, it was one of those split-second decisions and knowing where shots were going to come was a work in progress for everybody. A lot of it was just learning on the fly and not get too down when you lose a game because it’s going to happen. It’s an emotional roller coaster with some of the inconsistencies that we have, but we’re trending in the right direction. But I like the challenge, and really excited to see how we can turn this into a pretty special year.”

Curry said there is no slippage in his game, and with mentors such as Brady, he’s going to make sure decline doesn’t occur any time soon.

Curry, who will go down as the greatest shooter in the history of the game, is chasing Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. But he said there’s much more to accomplish, sounding like a certain former New England quarterback.

“I feel like I’m in my mid-20s right now,” he said. “I don’t know what that means, but I keep tricking myself. The mind has to be strong to tell the body how young you feel. I don’t have any concerns about falling off any time soon.”

ETC.

Lakers coach knows who is team’s real leader

Frank Vogel and LeBron James celebrated winning the 2020 NBA title with the Lakers. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Frank Vogel was a controversial hire by the Lakers two years ago, because he hadn’t led a team to the Finals and his previous stint with the Magic resulted in his firing after two years. But he was able to galvanize a Lakers roster filled with players he had never coached into a championship team in his first season.

Vogel credits LeBron James for his leadership skills, especially during the pandemic. James has drawn kudos from his former teammates, especially as his career has progressed.

“I don’t know if he’s been the way he’s always been the last year and a half with our group, but he’s been a terrific leader from my observation from this team,” Vogel said. “He is really being coachable and partnering up with our coaching staff, to be aligned on all the decisions we’re making with our team, and he pushes guys to be great. He makes sure we’re all on the same page and having a high standard with how we play.

“In this environment, we’re not allowed to leave the hotel basically, and then the bubble environment and he’s down there eating with his teammates and being with his teammates, which is something you don’t always see with players of his caliber.

“I can’t say enough positive things about him as a leader and what he means to our franchise.”

The Lakers recently went through a two-game skid with losses at Philadelphia and then struggling Detroit, before bouncing back to beat the Celtics and Nuggets. Vogel thinks the team is still trying to develop chemistry, while he is trying to create proper rotations since the team has depth at every position. For example, veterans such as Markieff Morris and Wesley Matthews are currently out of the rotation. Vogel has had to carve out minutes for emerging standout Talen Horton-Tucker, who has become a dependable bench scorer. In all, Vogel has used 11 players in his rotation.

“It’s challenging to have this many guys used to playing bigger minutes,” Vogel said. “It’s been a challenge from Day 1. It’s a good problem and we’ll manage it throughout the course of the season.

“There are times where we entered this space the other night, where trying to get everybody appropriate minutes sometimes takes other guys out of rhythm. That’s the balance of trying to strike, you want to be able to keep everybody in rhythm but utilize the tools and resources. It’s a good problem. It’s going to bode well for us over the course of the season, but it’s going to be nights like we have the other night [against Detroit]. I think those guys do understand that, that’s why they were communicating that after the game.”

The luxury of any lineup Vogel plays is the versatility of James and Anthony Davis, who can guard all five positions in certain situations. Davis is one of the league’s elite defenders because he’s big enough to defend big centers and nimble enough to check small forwards.

“He’s enormous and he has great feet and great hands,” Vogel said. “So he can blanket just about anybody in this league. We used him on some wings at some points last year. We just have to be risky when he’s at the 5 because we don’t have anybody playing that five-man anchor.

“But he’s playing more with a true center with Marc [Gasol] here than he did last year, which puts him on a sort of bar with 2-3-4 type of matchup and a lot of time we can put ‘Bron on the 4 and him on the 3, and that’s the flexibility we have with those two guys.”

Davis and James are two of the top five players in the league. Across the country, the Celtics have two emerging stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and Vogel thinks they have a chance to be longtime cornerstones.

“Those two are certainly highly dynamic and obviously the versatility of having switchable defenders helps any defense,” Vogel said. “But what those guys do on the offensive side of the ball and Brown being the leading scorer for them right now, what Tatum can do, it’s a thunder-and-lightning kind of thing and they’ve got a lot of firepower, too. So this is a team that’s a legitimate contender to win the East and they haven’t really been at full strength yet this year.

“I think they have every bit of a chance to win the East as some of the other heavyweights out here. You look at Brooklyn and Milwaukee and Philly, and what Miami did last year. There’s a lot of good teams in the East. When these guys are fully healthy, they have a legitimate chance to win the East and go to the Finals.”

Layups

The NBA is serious about conducting an All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta. While there would be a limited amount of fans in attendance, if any, there is a groundswell of support for players to have a celebration weekend. Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox told reporters after the Kings’ win over the Celtics that it would be “stupid” to host a game, but he also said he would participate, as others would. It would also be an opportunity for first-time All-Stars, potentially Brown, to enjoy the experience. The league also plans to host a 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest at a HBCU in the Atlanta area . . . A team to watch that could be sellers at the trade deadline is the Magic, who began the season 4-0 then went 4-14 because of injuries. There are three players who could be on the move and potential targets for the Celtics’ trade exception. Terrence Ross has two years left on his contract at a reasonable price (average of $12 million) and he would likely flourish in a winning situation. Shooting guard Evan Fournier is in the final year of his contract and it’s uncertain whether he would return to Orlando. The Magic would be astute to try to get a return on Fournier, who has missed nine games because of injury and could help a playoff-caliber team. The Celtics would be wary of sacrificing their trade exception for Fournier because he is in the final year of his contract. Aaron Gordon is the most marketable Magic player, but he could miss the next month with a knee injury. Gordon has a manageable contract that dips to $16 million in the final year (2021-22). Gordon could be the Celtics’ primary target for their trade exception . . . For the first time since the bubble, the league had zero positive COVID-19 tests, an indication that its new guidelines are working. The NBA changed its COVID-19 requirements after a spike of positive tests and postponed games. The league will still have to reschedule a handful of games in the second half. The Celtics had a road game added on Feb. 14 in a quest to help the Wizards make up six games that were wiped out because of positive tests.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.