Steve Stricker, 53, one shot back of second-round leader Xander Schauffele at Phoenix Open

Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey.

Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old US Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under-par 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.

Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday.

“Just hit an awful iron into the green on No. 9,” Stricker said. “But overall a good day.”

Stricker, who will be 54 on Feb. 23, won the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2012 at Kapalua. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro event. Seven players have won in their 50s, the last Davis Love III at 51 in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

“I know it’s a long shot,” Stricker said. “I’ve got to play my very best, just like anybody else does out here. But you know, I’ve been there. I’ve won a few times out on this tour and I know what it takes, although it’s been a while. It would be fun to see how I handle it if I do get that opportunity.”

The five-time PGA Tour Champions winner, with wife, Nicki, working as his caddie, birdied four of his first eight holes with hardly anyone watching in the chilly morning conditions. The attendance is capped at about 5,000 a day, a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always tough to get going around here in the morning and we started on the back nine with some pretty good holes and some water holes that can come up and get you,” Stricker said.

The fourth-ranked Schauffele, coming off a second-place tie last week at Torrey Pines, played the back nine in 6-under 30 in the afternoon for a 64. He birdied Nos. 12-14, made a 21-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th, and hit a wedge to 4½ feet to set up a final birdie on the par-4 18th.

“It was a bit slow at first,” Schauffele said. “Kind of saw everyone’s name flying up the leaderboard.”

He was at 12-under 130.

Keegan Bradley was tied for second after a 65. He made 10 birdies in a 14-hole stretch from his 12th hole Thursday to the seventh Friday — all on the front nine.

“All it was was having some putts go in,” Bradley said.

Scottie Scheffler (65), Sam Burns (68), and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (66) were 10 under. Scheffler hit to a foot for birdie in the morning on the 16th.

“There was literally nobody there, so I couldn’t tell if it had a chance or not,” Scheffler said.

He followed with a 40-foot eagle putt on 17, but gave back the strokes with a four-putt double bogey on the par-4 fifth.

Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka were 8 under.

Spieth is trying to regain the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour. Winless since the 2017 British Open, he shot his second straight 67, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 third.

“It felt like a 6- or 7-under day, and this is one of the first times I’ve almost been disappointed shooting 4 under in a round in long time, and that’s a good sign,” he said. “[Yesterday] I shot 4 under, but I got away with murder.”

Third-ranked Justin Thomas was 7 under after a 65. He opened with a double bogey on the par-4 10th after making a late triple bogey Thursday on 17.

“Hit a perfect tee shot down 10 and had a pitching wedge in and made about as easy and bad of a 6 as you possibly could,” Thomas said.

He had five birdies in a six-hole stretch from No. 14 to No. 1, bogeyed the par-5 third, and then birdied four of the last five.

“I stayed patient and understood that you can make a boatload of birdies,” he said.

European — New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox was worried about rust after taking time off at the end of 2020. Not anymore.

Fox’s second consecutive 5-under 65 gave him a share of a two-shot lead in a weather-delayed second round of the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City.

Later starters including No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson will finish their rounds on Saturday morning.

Fox was on 10 under overall along with Stephen Gallacher, who got through 12 holes before light faded. Play had been stopped for two hours earlier in the day because of rain.

Johnson recorded five birdies through 14 holes, putting him in a third-place tie two shots off the lead with Marcus Kinhult, who has two holes left, and finishers Andy Sullivan (66), and Bernd Wiesberger (68).

Fox bogeyed his last hole, the ninth, to end an otherwise stellar day that included six birdies.

“This is what you play golf for, to be in contention,” Fox said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in this position. I’ll just go out and enjoy it on the weekend and see if I can keep playing how I’m playing. I know if I do, I’ve got a good chance on Sunday.”

The 34-year-old Fox, whose father Grant Fox was a Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks player, understands the caliber of the chase group, in what will probably be the strongest field on the European Tour all year.

“If I go out and play well, try to see the target and make them chase me ...,” he said. “I don’t know how many of the top 50 in the world are here this week, but it’s a lot. And there’s a reason they’re there. They’re world-class players.”

Fox had been concerned about his layoff and slow start to 2021 but said he’s “very happy” with his two rounds at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Johnson, winner of the inaugural Saudi International two years ago, is one of four top-10 players at the tournament. He birdied the second hole with a 35-foot putt.

David Horsey, who shot a course record-tying 9-under 61 in the first round, was 2 over after 12 holes, leaving him three shots off the lead along with finishers Tommy Fleetwood (65), Calum Hill (68), and Justin Rose and Victor Perez.

After 14 holes on Friday, Tyrrell Hatton was four shots back and Bryson DeChambeau trailed the leaders by six strokes.

Patrick Reed (70), coming off a win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines that saw him at the center of a rule controversy last weekend, was on 1 under overall.