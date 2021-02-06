US men will open Olympic soccer qualifying against Costa Rica

The United States under-24 team will open men’s Olympic soccer qualifying against Costa Rica on March 18 at the CONCACAF tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The US, which failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, plays the Dominican Republic on March 21 and completes Group A on March 24 against host Mexico in a revised schedule announced Friday. Group B includes Canada, Haiti, Honduras, and El Salvador. The top two teams in each group advance to the March 28 semifinals. The semifinal winners meet for the championship on March 30 and qualify for the Tokyo Games. FIFA ruled clubs are not required to release players for the tournament, which means the US is likely to be without Christian Pulisic , Weston McKennie , Tyler Adams , Gio Reyna , and Josh Sargent … Nicolò Barella and Ivan Perišić scored as Inter Milan moved to the top of Italy’s Serie A by a point over AC Milan with a 2-0 win at Fiorentina … Borussia Mönchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue as German authorities are still blocking most entry to the country from Britain to restrict COVID-19 spread.

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer announced Friday that he is signing with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. According to multiple reports, Bauer agreed to a three-year, $102 million contract and will be paid $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in ’22, making him the highest-paid player in major league history. The righthander will also have opt-out options after each of the first two years. Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-leading 1.73 ERA last season for the Reds … Two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Kolten Wong finalized a two-year, $18 million pact with the Brewers, who will have a 2022 club option. St. Louis declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December … Outfielder Joc Pederson finalized his one-year deal with the Cubs, who also announced one-year deals for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin which include a mutual option for 2022 … The Mets beat third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis (a raise from $592,463 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request), the Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander (a raise from $572,500 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request), and first baseman Ji-Man Choi beat Tampa Bay (a raise to $2.45 million instead of the Rays’ $1.85 million offer) in salary arbitration.

COLLEGES

San Antonio to host NCAA women’s tournament

The NCAA announced the San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament in a move to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The NCAA said last month that the men’s tournamen will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and run from March 21-April 4. The Alamodome will host games in each round. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship. Five sites will be used for the opening round, including the University of Texas in Austin, 80 miles from San Antonio. The NCAA said it was still figuring out how to seed the tournament as far as who goes to which venue, as well as what would happen in the worst case scenario of a team being unable to compete because of COVID-19 issues … Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading host Washington State (9-6, 7-5, Pac-12) to a 67-63 upset of No. 5 UCLA (10-3, 8-3) … In women’s hockey, Chloé Aurard notched a hat trick and Aerin Frankel made 17 saves as third-ranked Northeastern (12-1-1 Hockey East) rolled to an 8-0 win at Holy Cross (3-11-0) … Boston University (3-3-0 Hockey East) got two goals and an assist from Courtney Correia en route to a 6-0 win over visiting Merrimack (1-12-0) … In men’s hockey, Artem Shlaine tied the game in the second period as UConn (8-6-2 Hockey East) scored four straight in a 4-1 victory over Northeastern (6-5-2) at Matthews Arena.

TENNIS

Serena Williams withdraws from Australian tuneup

Serena Williams beat fellow American Danielle Collins, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, but withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic ahead of a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty in Melbourne — citing an injured right shoulder — not long after the draw for the Australian Open was made. Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka also withdrew from their tune-up tournaments two days before the year’s first tennis major begins. No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a “niggling injury.” Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit with a lower back problem. For her latest bid to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is in the same quarter as second-ranked Simona Halep and the same half as Osaka, the US Open champion. Osaka has major champions Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams, and Bianca Andreescu in her quarter. Defending champion Sofia Kenin is in the top half of the women’s draw along with Barty. Azarenka, Johanna Konta, and Elina Svitolina are also in Kenin’s quarter. Second-ranked Rafael Nadal, aiming to win a men’s record 21st major singles title will open against Laslo Djere and could face fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic’s bid for a third straight Australian title — and ninth overall — could get tricky. He opens against Jerome Chardy, and three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, and Alexander Zverev are in his quarter. Then there’s a potential semifinal against US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who Djokovic beat in last year’s Australian final.

MISCELLANY

Humphries-Jones grab lead in bobsled worlds

Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones of the United States lead at the midway point of the women’s bobsled world championship in Altenberg, Germany. The duo finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 52.94 seconds, 0.34 seconds ahead of Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack. Another German pair, Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, is 0.43 seconds off the lead. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman are fourth, 0.83 seconds back … Italian skier Dominik Paris won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago, triumphing in the last men’s World Cup downhill before the word championships, beating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz by 0.37 seconds at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Austria’s Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third … The Washington Mystics said 2012 WNBA MVP Tina Charles will remain with the team. The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season due to coronavirus concerns.