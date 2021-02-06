With next two games postponed, Bruins know they will have to adjust to the schedule on the fly

Sudden schedule changes have been common throughout the sports landscape — from the NFL and NBA once it left the bubble, to college football and basketball.

Their matchups against the Buffalo Sabres set for Saturday and Monday were postponed because the Sabres had two players placed on the NHL’s COVID protocols list.

As teams around the league are decimated by COVID-19, the Bruins have had to deal with the ripple effects.

The Bruins have hit an early stride, winning six of seven games, but they won’t play again until Wednesday when they travel to New York to face the Rangers.

Advertisement

Adjusting on the fly will be part of playing under the circumstances of a pandemic.

“I think you have to adapt and adjust,” said Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. “I think, right now as players, our No. 1 goal is to play the games and carry on with the season. So whatever it takes for us, I think it’s important that we comply as players and as teams to make it work.

“The bottom line is we want to play, we want this to continue on the right way. I think those protocols, they’re trying to find ways to make it easier for everyone and safer. So I don’t think we should do anything else but just make it work and adapt — whether it’s the routine or whether it’s the virtual meetings or whatnot. So again, it’s about appreciating that we’re doing this. We’re playing a game that we love and make it work.”

Second thoughts

On the one hand, erasing three three-goal deficits in one week has given the Bruins confidence in their ability to climb out of any hole. On the other hand, they know they’re playing with fire.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said that what puts him at ease with the Bruins getting in sticky situations and navigating their way out is how well they’ve played in the first period.

Advertisement

In their 4-3 win Wednesday over the Flyers, the Bruins forced seven turnovers and had multiple scoring chances that didn’t come to fruition.

“As of now, I think most of those games, we’ve played pretty well early on,” Cassidy said. “What I usually worry about is if you don’t start on time, you’re getting dominated, and that hasn’t been the case.”

If there’s a trouble spot, Cassidy said, it’s been the second period. The Bruins have played opponents even in the second period, scoring seven goals and giving up seven. They’re winning the third period by a staggering 17-9 margin, which won’t be sustainable throughout a season.

“The second periods have gotten away from us a little bit, so that is more the concern, not to let it sort of get stretched out,” Cassidy said. “It has, and teams will be able to put us away. It won’t go on forever, so that’s a concern.”

Top line rolling

Since David Pastrnak’s return, the Bruins top line has been among the most productive in the league. Bergeron (15 points, 6 goals, 9 assists in 10 games), Brad Marchand (6 goals, 8 assists in 10 games) and Pastrnak (5 goals, 2 assists in 3 games) immediately fell back into a rhythm once Pastrnak hit the ice.

“I think we all bring a little something to the table as a line,” Bergeron said. “I think the chemistry is there on and off the ice and that always helps. As a unit after every shift we communicate on what we were seen out there, what play we can change or what could actually catch them off guard on the faceoff.

Advertisement

“So I think a lot of communicating, a lot of creating, letting the other two guys use their imagination and just their instincts on the ice. But also, I think we all bring something to the table as a line and individually and it kind of connects together as a unit.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.