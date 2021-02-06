Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests, defying the West

The timing of the expulsions of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden seemed intended to send a message both at home and abroad. In the West, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, had been criticized for going ahead with a trip to Moscow this week despite the jailing of Navalny and for playing down the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.

MOSCOW — Russia on Friday expelled three European diplomats whom it accused of participating in illegal protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny — a move announced as the European Union’s foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow and as Navalny faced a new criminal trial.

The Kremlin’s decision to expel diplomats from three EU member states on the same day as Borrell’s visit signaled Russia was not prepared to compromise on the Navalny case. Hours before the Foreign Ministry announced the expulsions, Borrell called for Navalny’s freedom at a news conference alongside Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

For Russia’s domestic audience, the expulsions served as the latest example of what the Kremlin has described as Western interference fomenting public discontent. The Foreign Ministry said representatives of Germany, Poland and Sweden had been summoned and notified that three of their embassies’ diplomats had been identified as participants in unauthorized pro-Navalny rallies Jan. 23.

Navalny survived a nerve-agent poisoning in Siberia in the summer and recovered in Germany, accusing President Vladimir Putin of having tried to kill him. Then he returned to Moscow last month despite facing near-certain arrest.

His arrival set off the biggest nationwide anti-Kremlin protests of recent years and brought an enormous crackdown on the opposition, with more than 10,000 arrests in the last three weeks.

The Kremlin denies any involvement in Navalny’s poisoning and says that detentions at unauthorized protests are justified and lawful. On Friday, Navalny faced a new criminal trial — this time on charges of slandering a war veteran — while his supporters geared up for what they expect to be a yearslong battle against the Kremlin.

The start of the new trial came three days after a different court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating his parole on a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Europe’s top human rights court later ruled was politically motivated.

