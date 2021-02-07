‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy hosted ‘SNL.’ From sketches involving a Super Bowl party to browsing Zillow, watch them here

Some of the not so good? Strangers approaching Levy on the street and shouting the signature line of Alexis Rose — the sister to his character, David, in the popular television series — at him: “Ew!”

“Some good: People finally started watching our show ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ And we were fortunate enough to win nine Emmys this year,” he began. “Unbelievable. Beyond a dream come true.”

Dan Levy has had quite a year. And in his opening monologue for “Saturday Night Live” — his first time hosting the sketch comedy show — he addressed the “good” and “bad” that the past 12 months have brought him.

“But in all seriousness, for all the good and the not so good, I have somehow found myself here on this iconic stage standing in front of all of you,” Levy said. “And trust me when I say this, it has only been good here at SNL.”

Levy then brought the audience on a backstage tour to give a humorous preview of how the show is running amid a global pandemic, which involved frequent interruptions from a safety officer named Doreen (Aidy Bryant).

Between being poked by Doreen with a six-foot noodle to emphasize social distancing and having his hand swatted down when pointing to allegedly prevent droplets from spreading, Levy showed members of the cast being sprayed with antiviral mist, the blocked-off and glowing dressing room of indie-rock star Phoebe Bridgers, and even one familiar face: his own father, Eugene Levy.

Eugene Levy had flown in to wish him “luck” but because he traveled, ended up in a glass “isolation box.”

“Well, I’d offer to help, but we’re live on TV,” Dan Levy said.

Sketches throughout the show touched on the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming Super Bowl, among other topics.

In “Super Bowl Pod,” Levy is gathered with a group of friends to watch the game despite the ongoing health crisis and warning from officials to avoid attending parties. They repeatedly assure each other that they have done “everything right” and “deserve this” — then proceed to list out activities they have kept up with like wrestling, traveling, and hanging out with friends.

“It’s so selfish. It’s so disgusting,” the group said, after admonishing those who are still engaging in social activities (like themselves.) The sketch seemed to highlight the ongoing “pandemic shaming” of individuals, but also the risks that come with ignoring public health advice.

After none of the friends can smell or taste the chili prepared by the host (played by Beck Bennett), Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, makes an appearance.

“Right now, you’re probably feeling like most Americans. Bored, horny, and borderline nuts. I know I am,” McKinnon said. “But what you just saw is the wrong way to Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, in “Zillow,” the sketch plays up the boredom of many during the pandemic — but is mainly targeted toward those in their late 30s — by highlighting the appeal of Zillow to stave off boredom.

“You’re in your late 30s. Time for a new fantasy — on Zillow,” several cast members say during the faux commercial.

The clip features a number of adults browsing the expensive homes of others and appearing to be satisfied doing so.

“I’d never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion,” Levy croons.

And the American indie-rock musician Phoebe Bridgers brought the power in her electric debut on “Saturday Night Live,” performing “Kyoto” and “I Know The End” off of her highly-acclaimed album “Punisher.”

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter donned her classic skeleton suit during “Kyoto” and at the end of her performance of “I Know The End” — which featured her belting out screams — smashed her electric guitar, sending sparks flying as trumpets blared in the background.

Watch her two performances here:





See the other sketches from the night:

















