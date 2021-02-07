‘SNL’ parodies Super Bowl pregame show, mocks commercials to air

Thompson proceeded to name the rest of the hosts joining him on CBS’s “NFL Today” — Boomer Esiason (Beck Bennett), Bill Cowher (Alex Moffat), Nate Burleson (Chris Redd), and Phil Sims (Mikey Day).

“Hello and welcome to the Super Bowl, four hours of television for 11 minutes of action,” said Kenan Thompson, introducing himself as sports broadcaster “James, no not that one, Brown.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, in what will mark quarterback Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl. As a preview for what’s to come, “Saturday Night Live” opened the show with a mock sports broadcast that ridiculed the efforts of advertisers to present themselves as socially conscious and tackled current issues dividing the nation.

“As everyone at home knows, this year has been anything but normal,” Thompson said. “The pandemic, racial and political divisions, Armie Hammer. But today we come together in a spirit of unity to watch football and murder millions of chickens for their delicious wings.”

The parody of “NFL Today” poked fun at the NFL’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and also to be more inclusive — following a rocky past in how the league handled protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality — this season.

“The league also dealt with so many COVID restrictions this year. But with hard work and vigilance, we were able to get through the season with only 700 cases,” Thompson said. “Hooray us.”

The show also didn’t hesitate to joke about the difference in age between Buccs quarterback Brady, who is 43 years old, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 25 years old.

“The game is also being simulcast on the Bravo network, where it’s hosted by Andy Cohen,” Day said. “And instead of the Super Bowl, it’s called ‘Old Hag vs. Young Slut.’”

The crew then presented a number of mock commercials that would air during the Big Game, playing up the efforts of advertisers to seize on “the importance of this moment in history” with “impassioned commercials” — a ploy, the show seemed to suggest, at generating a large profit.

One such commercial was for Papa John’s, which has been embroiled in scandal itself, that appeared to be an ad for QAnon, the viral pro-Trump conspiracy theory, while another from Budweiser touched on the pandemic and encouraged viewers to get their “second dose” — “of cold refreshing Bud Light,” that is.

But the highlight of the sketch was the appearance of Aidy Bryant, who played both Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Buccs coach Bruce Arians.

“Speaking of both sides, let’s talk to both of these incredible coaches about how they’re preparing for the big game,” Thompson said.

Bryant made a quick costume change as she alternated between the two coaches — including the addition of a pair of glasses for Arians — and revealed the strategy for how each would be approaching the game (which turned out to be quite similar).

“Well, we’re gonna run it first, then pass it, and then when they have the ball, we’re gonna try to take the ball back,” Bryant said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.