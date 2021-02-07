Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds at Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth included a Northern shrike, an American kestrel, 5 Eastern meadowlarks, and 25 field sparrows.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, an Atlantic puffin, 7 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 2 black guillemots, 110 black-legged kittiwakes, and 12 Iceland gulls.

Birds at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth included 2 purple sandpipers, 200 sanderlings, 25 common redpolls, and 4 red crossbills.

Red crossbill reports continued to be widespread, including 30 at Brewster Community Gardens and 45 at Nauset Beach.

Other sightings around the Cape included Eastern phoebes in Harwich and Mashpee; yellow-breasted chats in Harwich, Eastham, and Sandwich; Baltimore orioles in Chatham, Dennis, and two locations in Eastham; an orange-crowned warbler in Chatham, 2 wood ducks and 400 greater scaup at Long Pond in Harwich, 12 chipping sparrows elsewhere in Harwich, and a white-crowned sparrow and at least 3 evening grosbeaks in Wellfleet.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



