Activists seek to get vaccines into the communities that most need it

As a result, activists have spent the past few days on Zoom and on the phone, searching for ways to get the vaccine to anxiously awaiting seniors who have had mixed success, at best, navigating the system now in place.

Or, to be more exact, the failure to get the vaccine to the Black and brown communities in Boston that have been affected most dramatically by the coronavirus.

What began as worry quickly turned into alarm, then anger over the state’s botched rollout of the COVID vaccines.

“The attorney general had a call on Friday [with activists] and the level of anger was palpable,” said Horace Small of the Union of Minority Neighborhoods. “If she could do something, she would. But this is all on [Governor] Charlie Baker and [Health and Human Services Secretary] Marylou Sudders. This is about saving people’s lives.”

The Baker administration has already tacitly admitted that the initial rollout plan hasn’t worked. Locating distribution at the Reggie Lewis Center, in the heart of Roxbury, was a good idea. Failing to ensure that residents of the neighborhood and those surrounding it could get vaccinated there was a major bust. On Friday, the governor, in the face of mounting criticism, vowed that the state would do better, and announced modifications to the system, including a media campaign to combat hesitancy and a call center to help people sign up.

But many people are still skeptical that simply opening up more slots for vaccinations will fix the problem. If the state is serious about doing this right, more of the vaccine should be available in many more locations, including community centers, churches, and perhaps public housing. In addition, there should be a plan to help seniors — the main group currently eligible for the vaccine — to get to the locations giving it out.

In short, this calls for a coordinated grass-roots campaign.

Weeks ago, Baker was talking about the need to ensure that the vaccine would be widely available in the communities that were being hardest hit by the disease. But that hasn’t translated into sufficient access.

While many have expressed concerns that Black and Latino residents might be hesitant to take the vaccine, people I spoke to insisted that 11 months of living through this plague has left people eager for anything that will begin to put it behind them.

“All of the older Black people I talk to are waiting for this vaccine,” said Rev. Jeffrey Brown of Twelfth Baptist Church. “They’ve been in their homes for a year; they’ve been deathly afraid of getting the virus because they’ve heard of or known people who’ve passed away, and they want it.”

Brown cites his own 84-year-old mother — who recently moved to Massachusetts from Pennsylvania — as a case in point. She wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible, and got her first dose, at the Reggie Lewis, last week.

Brown was on a call with other activists Saturday, brainstorming ways to reach the community more effectively. At this point, people want to take expanded vaccination into their own hands. About two dozen people discussed other places where vaccines should be offered and how to mobilize to get people to those sites, perhaps through working with companies like Uber or Lyft.

“I understand how Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium can be attractive to some communities, but in my community churches are attractive places, community centers are attractive,” Brown said.

“They should think about the places where seniors will feel comfortable and feel they’re being properly taken care of within their community.”

The feeling that community leaders have a better sense than state bureaucrats of how to reach the people they serve isn’t limited to Boston. In Chelsea, the grass-roots organization La Colaborativa, led by Gladys Vega, has already begun working to offer vaccines to residents.

Small points to that Chelsea effort as a model. It’s filling a void, he said, that state government must help to address.

“A lot of this could be handled if we just had the opportunity to sit down with the governor and explain what we can do.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.