Police identify man shot and killed in Dorchester

The man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Thursday night has been identified as Brandon Williams, 32, of Dorchester, Boston police said Saturday.
Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Capen and Evans streets at 10:03 p.m., police said in a press release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), the release said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.